Patents, Partnerships, and Acquisitions Propel Pressure BioSciences Toward NASDAQ or NYSE Uplisting in 2021

Investors on the lookout for the next big growth opportunity in the biotech space should have their eye on Pressure BioSciences, Inc (OTCQB:PBIO). The biotech company behind groundbreaking pressure-based platforms that are helping researchers develop anything from safer, more effective cancer drugs to more potent, shelf-stable health supplements has taken major strides this year toward its goal of being uplisted to either NASDAQ or NYSE by the end of 2021.

With a widely applicable new pressure-based platform poised for commercial release, an impending acquisition that is expected to add a significant new revenue stream, and a successful partnership with Ohio State University, Pressure BioSciences (PBI) is well on its way toward achieving its aggressive growth goals for the year.

Ultra Shear Technology Platform to be Commercial Ready by end of Year

PBI’s patented Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform uses precision-controlled high pressure and intense shearing forces to break oil-based compounds down into nano-size droplets, called a nanoemulsion. The oil molecules in this nanoemulsion are so small that they effectively become water-soluble, which makes them more bioavailable to the body and helps them to resist recombining in the same way that larger emulsions do — like the vinaigrette that separated after sitting in the bottle for a day or so.

Because the human body is water-based and thus struggles to absorb and use oil-based nutrients, this breakthrough technology has major implications for the health and wellness space. Potent antioxidants like Astaxanthin or therapeutic compounds like CBD — both of which are oil-based and difficult to absorb — can now be transformed into easily-absorbable, water-soluble, and highly stable nanoemulsions that can be infused into beverages, topical creams, and other products.

Recently completed long-term stability studies have proven that the nanoemulsions produced by the UST platform remain shelf-stable for over one year, even when exposed to the extreme freeze-thaw cycles that can happen during global – or even local – shipping. This means there is serious commercial potential for developing a broad range of UST-produced supplements and infused products to be sold in stores worldwide.

As the company enters the second half of 2021, it’s already in negotiations with a range of nutraceutical companies and is looking to execute multi-year licensing deals with at least two of them before the year ends.

In July, PBI announced the formation of PBI Agrochem, Inc., a wholly-owned agrochemicals subsidiary of PBI that will develop eco-friendly pest control and growth stimulant products for agricultural customers.

Many pesticides and fertilizers face the same challenges that nutritional supplements do. Their oily active ingredients are not very water-soluble so they don’t absorb easily, meaning manufacturers have to compensate for lower bioavailability by ramping up the concentration of these harsh compounds to make their products effective.

Using the same UST platform that’s poised to revolutionize nutraceuticals, PBI can turn those oily active ingredients into water-soluble nanoemulsions. This will enable PBI Agrochem to develop effective pesticides and fertilizers using far lower concentrations of active ingredients — a change that will not only lower the production cost by requiring less of the ingredient but will also require the use of lower amounts to get the same if not better results, making the products safer for the environment.

PBI already boasts a healthy variety of revenue streams. Its pressure-based technologies have applications in research labs, food and beverage production, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and many more industries. With the addition of PBI Agrochem, it’s now added agriculture to that growing list of revenue streams and it aims to reach $2.5 million in revenue from that new addition in the second half of 2021.

Ohio State University Partnership Already Reaping Benefits

Earlier this year, PBI partnered with Ohio State University (OSU) to form the Food Industry Consortium. The member-based consortium grants food and beverage companies first look rights at the UST platform and all its subsequent upgrades and applications. As members, these companies will be able to license the equipment before nonmembers in the industry, giving them a head start in this groundbreaking territory.

The annual member fees paid to the Consortium will fund future research and development to further expand the potential and capabilities of PBI’s pressure-based technology.

The next step for this already productive partnership with OSU is to finish the development of an industrial scale prototype of the UST platform at the university’s Demo Lab. With this prototype, PBI hopes to attract licensing deals with major companies in the food and beverage space by demonstrating the potential of the platform when used in large scale production.

After many years of design and development, PBI’s innovative and patented UST Platform may soon be ushering in a new and better way to produce more water-soluble, stable, and bioavailable pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, foods and beverages, and agriculture products.