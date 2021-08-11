Women-Led Cannabis Delivery Service Flyhi Launches In California, Colorado, Promises Improved Experience

A new delivery service designed by successful cannabis professionals has launched in Colorado and California.

Dubbed Flyhi, the company partnered with Euflora dispensaries to bring top brands including O.Pen, Coda Signature, 1906, The Lab, Mary’s Medicinals, Dixie, Kaviar Kings, Newt Brothers, High Country Cones, Escape Artists and Ripple to consumers in under two hours, via a sleek app or desktop interface.

Additionally, the service provides dispensaries with valuable real-time data inventory and compliance reporting tools for scalable business efficiencies.

“We are thrilled our service is off the ground and is already seeing tremendous interest,” Ashley Chubin, Flyhi COO, told Benzinga. “We are fortunate to be partnered with Euflora and the top brands in the industry to safely and efficiently deliver quality products to our valuable customers.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: