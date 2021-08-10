fbpx

QQQ
-2.52
371.25
-0.68%
DIA
+ 1.24
349.91
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 0.02
442.11
+ 0%
TLT
-0.45
147.70
-0.31%
GLD
-0.13
161.85
-0.08%

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/10: The Leaders Of Cannabis Industry Expected To Push Ahead This Year Widening The Gap

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 10, 2021 11:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/10: The Leaders Of Cannabis Industry Expected To Push Ahead This Year Widening The Gap

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)
  • Merida Merger Corp (NASDAQ:MCMJ)
  • Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC)
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The Information Contained on this Podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/5: Europe Expansion And Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/4: Buy And Strong Buy Rated Cannabis Stocks

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray's Huge Week, Colin Hanks, Allen Iverson, Seth Rogen And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week ending July 30, 2021. Contents read more

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Legalization, Biden's Drug Czar, Argentina, WADA Vs. The US, And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 16, 2021. Contents read more