Remember When Obama Celebrated His 60th Birthday With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, John Legend... And Weed?

Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, turned 60 in 2021 and he celebrated with fancy decorations, friends and... marijuana!

The epic celebration took place on Saturday night at the Obama's mansion in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts and was attended by 300 exclusive guests, reported The Hill.

Barack and Michelle Obama from his 60th party pic.twitter.com/amGMRgsInO — Jack Posobiec � (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2021

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, H.E.R, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Trap Beckham, TJ Chapman and Erykah Badu were among the stars who attended, according to USA Today.

Leaked Images And Giant Blunts

Despite strict rules prohibiting the release of images on social media, some guests such as rapper Trap Beckham, singer Erykah Badu and manager TJ Chapman showed photos of the menu and decor. The snapshots showed napkins embossed with the text "44×60" in gold lettering.

Why? Because Obama was the 44th president of the United States and because he turned 60.

Among the leaked photos, Trap Beckham and TJ Chapman could be seen smoking huge marijuana blunts. It is that, in the state of Massachusetts, the consumption of cannabis is legal.

"I had to delete everything because of the regulations. It was decidedly epic. If the videos transcended, they would go viral. He danced the whole time. No one has ever seen Obama like that before," Beckham commented on his social media.

La megafiesta de los 60 años de Barack Obama SIN MÁSCARAS.... pic.twitter.com/yyZ2CYNaAY — Maibort Petit (@maibortpetit) August 8, 2021

However, the former president was harshly criticized for the lack of masks at his party and for the number of guests (originally there were 475 attendees, but the number was reduced due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus).

