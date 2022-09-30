ñol

Remember When Obama Celebrated His 60th Birthday With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, John Legend... And Weed?

by El Planteo, Benzinga Contributor
September 30, 2022 12:01 PM | 3 min read
Remember When Obama Celebrated His 60th Birthday With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, John Legend... And Weed?

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, turned 60 in 2021 and he celebrated with fancy decorations, friends and... marijuana!

The epic celebration took place on Saturday night at the Obama's mansion in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts and was attended by 300 exclusive guests, reported The Hill.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, H.E.R, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Trap Beckham, TJ Chapman and Erykah Badu were among the stars who attended, according to USA Today.

Leaked Images And Giant Blunts

Despite strict rules prohibiting the release of images on social media, some guests such as rapper Trap Beckham, singer Erykah Badu and manager TJ Chapman showed photos of the menu and decor. The snapshots showed napkins embossed with the text "44×60" in gold lettering.

Why? Because Obama was the 44th president of the United States and because he turned 60.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TJ Chapman | TJ’s DJ’s (@tjsdjs)

Among the leaked photos, Trap Beckham and TJ Chapman could be seen smoking huge marijuana blunts. It is that, in the state of Massachusetts, the consumption of cannabis is legal.

"I had to delete everything because of the regulations. It was decidedly epic. If the videos transcended, they would go viral. He danced the whole time. No one has ever seen Obama like that before," Beckham commented on his social media.

However, the former president was harshly criticized for the lack of masks at his party and for the number of guests (originally there were 475 attendees, but the number was reduced due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus).

Photo: History in HD vía Unsplash

Original publication: 2021-08-10

Continue reading:

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Barack ObamaICYMICannabisNewsPoliticsMarketsGeneral

