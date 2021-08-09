What's In Your CBD? New Video Explains How To Figure It Out

Most people do not know, or even care to know, what is in their CBD products.

They often are buying these products in gas stations, supermarkets or convenience stores. Frequently, the ingredients championed are nonexistent, and the benefits promised are nowhere to be found.

Part of being a consumer is being educated, explains Jim Higdon of Cornbread Hemp.

Now, a new video aims to inform buyers of what they should expect in a CBD product. It also explains why substandard products proliferate because of a consistent lack of oversight in the U.S., the definition of “whole plant” and the benefits of “whole flower extraction” for the public.

The CBD industry needs to do better by the consumer, and this video explains why the products with the most value to consumers is “flower only.”