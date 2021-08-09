fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.68
367.37
+ 0.18%
DIA
-0.93
353.02
-0.26%
SPY
-0.31
442.80
-0.07%
TLT
-0.53
148.31
-0.36%
GLD
-2.93
167.57
-1.78%

Cukes, Cannabis, Peppers And Tomatoes: Village Farms Has The Full Salad, Cantor Fitzgerald Calls Co's Q2 Earnings 'Neutral But Constructive'

byNatan Ponieman
August 9, 2021 3:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cukes, Cannabis, Peppers And Tomatoes: Village Farms Has The Full Salad, Cantor Fitzgerald Calls Co's Q2 Earnings 'Neutral But Constructive'

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) (TSX: VFF) reported second-quarter financial results on Monday morning, which were followed by an analyst note by Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic.

Cantor remains neutral on Village Farms, tweaking down the 12-month price target to $11.50 from $11.70. Current shares sell at $9.93 at the time of this writing.

“Although we stay Neutral, we realize the stock discount to larger peers (that are losing share) could narrow over time as the branded cannabis unit gains scale, and strategic actions are taken that can allow investors to better value the non-cannabis assets,” Zuanic said.

Aside from its cannabis business, the company produces tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers in vertical greenhouse farms.

Village Farms reported consolidated sales of $70.4 million as compared to $47.6 million in the same period of 2020: a boost partly attributed to Pure Sunfarms, the company’s cannabis brand, which reported second-quarter revenues of $24.76 million. 

Zuanic sees a constructive future for the greenhouse grower and stated the company “reported solid cannabis trends this morning, with branded cannabis sales up 22%,” showcasing MSO-like EBITDA margins. This growth has outpaced the market by a factor of 2x.

The branded cannabis unit, which encompasses 26% of the company's total reported revenues, is well-placed to continue to gain share in Canada, Zuanic said.

This growth was not reflected in the stock, which was only up 1% after earnings and is now riding closer to the last market close price of $9.91.

With an expanding range of dried flower offerings, including new SKUs and new high potency strains, the analyst expects the company to continue to outgrow the overall branded recreational market. A line of cannabis 2.0 products (like vapes, edibles and tinctures) could also be a booster for future sales.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Tilray, Aurora, Sundial, Hexo Q2 Market And Sales Trends, Cantor Fitzgerald Projects Stronger Q3

As COVID-19 safety measures begin to slowly lift and more people are getting vaccinated, many industries are beginning to blossom. For the cannabis industry, in particular, this could mean an improved third quarter (compared to the second quarter) as restrictions began to ease in June, according to Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic. read more

Cantor Fitzgerald's Cannabis Conference: A Recap For Investors

Last week, Cantor Fitzgerald hosted CEOs from 14 Canadian legal cannabis producers as part of its Cannabis Forum. The Canadian cannabis market has many tailwinds, including post-pandemic store reopenings, understocked inventories, favorable regulatory changes and industry consolidation, the firm's analyst Pablo Zuanic said in a note.  read more

Analyst: Cantor Lowers Price Target On Village Farms, Prefers To Remain 'Sidelined' Despite 25% Drop

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) disclosed its first-quarter consolidated revenue of $52.4 million, up by 63% read more

Canadian Cannabis Producers Are Dependent On Value Flower: Analyst

Canadian licensed cannabis producers have been faced with challenges imposed by ongoing price deflation, COVID-19 lockdowns and uncertainty over whether and when U.S. federal legalization will occur. As a result, some Canadian cannabis companies have become dependent on value flower, according to a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst.  read more