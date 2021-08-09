Cannabis Fashion Is Here: Marvina Thomas, Korto Momolu To Present New Line At 'Queen Of The Nile'

Marvina Thomas, CEO and founder of Fourtwenty Collections, and New York fashion designer Korto Momolu will launch their new cannabis fashion line for women at the ‘Queen of the Nile’ Runway Show Saturday, September 11th, in Tempe, Arizona.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Start Living Recovery, a non-profit and group home helping educate people on the benefits of medical cannabis, transitioning them away from alcohol and opioids.

The cannabis-inspired fashion show is the first of its kind to take place in Arizona, featuring diverse models surrounded by some of the most prominent and reputable women in the industry. Momolu earned the title of “Top 5 Designers to Watch” in 2019 at her New York fashion show debut when she collaborated with Women Grow and represented her hemp-based fashion line with models smoking vape cartridges on the runway.

“Creating a cannabis-inspired fashion line has been a goal of mine since I made my first product in 2016 and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see it come to fruition,” Thomas told Benzinga. “Our continued goal of eliminating the negative stigma surrounding mental health disorders motivates me to make Fourtwenty Collections one of the most inclusive cannabis brands.”

