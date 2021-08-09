fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.35
367.70
+ 0.1%
DIA
-0.57
352.66
-0.16%
SPY
-0.30
442.79
-0.07%
TLT
-0.52
148.30
-0.35%
GLD
-3.26
167.90
-1.98%

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/9: Huge Week For Cannabis

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 9, 2021 12:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/9: Huge Week For Cannabis

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC:GTBIF)
  • IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC)
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The Information Contained on this Podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Cannabis For Veterans, Canopy, Tilray, SMG, Big Earnings, Financings And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 2, 2021. Contents read more

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/4: Buy And Strong Buy Rated Cannabis Stocks

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

The Week In Cannabis: Justice Clarence Thomas, Mexico's Decriminalization, Apple's Policy Changes, Tilray And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of June 28, 2021. read more

The Week In Cannabis: CT Goes Legal, O'Brien Smokes On TV, A New Extraction Giant And More

In another busy week, cannabis stocks traded up, outperforming general markets. Over the five trading days of this week: read more