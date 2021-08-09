German Platform Company On The Brink Of Revolutionizing Cannabinoid Market

SynBiotic SE is set to release the world’s first cannabidiol (CBD) replacement extract without hemp, which will be called CBPlus. The alternative CBD extract contains cannabinoids and terpenes that are not extracted from hemp. This will revolutionize the market for cannabinoids by opening up many new opportunities around the world.

“Preparations for the product launch are nearing completion. This makes us the first company in this sector worldwide to offer a real alternative to conventional CBD extracts,” said SynBiotic SE CEO, Lars Müller.

According to Prohibition Partners, the European cannabis market alone is going to be worth around €115 billion by 2028. Further, the global legal cannabis market is flourishing, and spending on legal cannabis is expected to grow even further in the coming years.

That being said, there are still places around the world where cannabis is not legal. Further, there are countries, like China, Turkey, or Japan, where even hemp products are still prohibited or restricted. CBPlus will now make it possible to sell hemp products in such countries, which is an important development for the international market of cannabinoids and will revolutionize it.

Cannabinoids Without Hemp Thanks To CBPlus

Cannabinoids, like CBD, and terpenes are the compounds that are responsible for the effects of cannabis, and they can be found in many plants besides the hemp plant. CBPlus is derived from several cannabinoid- and terpene-containing plants, such as hops, but not from hemp.

Due to the entourage effect, this makes it way more effective than the same amount of isolated CBD. The entourage effect states that a mixture of plant substances has a higher biological activity than an isolated pure substance itself.

“This pioneering act was made possible by our platform approach. Many SynBiotic SE companies are on board with the development of the new product: Lean Labs Pharma GmbH will be manufacturing and distributing the extract as a raw material for innovative products. Solidmind Group GmbH is currently developing the first product on this basis and will be the first to launch it on the market under our SynBiotic SE flagship brand Hempamed,” Müller said.

The formulation of the active ingredient combination was developed and tested by the Canadian research and development company NeuroTheryX (NTX), which SynBiotic invested in during April 2021. The NTX team has already been researching the synergistic potential and mechanisms of action behind cannabinoids for years, and CBPlus is the first result of this collaboration, with more to come.

According to Müller, “NTX has studied and cataloged more than a hundred other plants according to their cannabinoids and terpenes as a basis for the development of effective product compositions. CBPlus is the first spectacular result of this collaboration. Further combinations of active ingredients based on cannabinoids and terpenes are currently being researched and continue to fill our product pipeline.”

Disrupting Markets

This market novelty, which is a result of SynBiotic SE’s internationally-focused buy and build investment approach, will help the German company solidify and massively expand its market position. SynBiotic SE has already seen immense growth due to its previous acquisitions and product innovations, but CBPlus will shake up the whole cannabis and cannabinoid market. The potential ramifications this will have on legal cannabis are soon going to show themselves.

With even more possible products already being researched and developed, the global cannabinoid market can be expected to offer many new opportunities soon. This shift signifies the beginning of a new era for cannabinoid products. And this is great news since cannabinoids have shown a lot of promise.

Image by Julia Teichmann from Pixabay