Cherokee Tribe Legalizes Medical Marijuana On Its Land In Western North Carolina

One territory in Western North Carolina will launch its medical marijuana program with the aim of helping those suffering from various ailments. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) recently approved cultivation, sales, and usage of medical cannabis on its lands, reported The Charlotte Observer.

The tribal council's decision to follow other states and legalize medical marijuana asserts “the changing attitudes toward legal marijuana and a recognition of the growing body of evidence that supports cannabis as medicine,” Principal Chief Richard Sneed said in a statement, adding that medical cannabis is particularly important for those who suffer from cancer and chronic pain.

The Cherokee is a sovereign nation in Western North Carolina, which means it has “its own laws, elections, government, institutions, and the like,” while also having relationship with the U.S. federal government and the North Carolina state government.

“Passing this ordinance is just the first step, but we are excited to begin building this program,” Sneed said. “I know that I reflect the sentiments of many patients in expressing my pride and gratitude for the leadership demonstrated by our Council on this issue.”

Program Specifics Yet To Be Revealed

Medical cannabis program details, such as the beginning of the growing practices or the sales, have not yet been disclosed. Also, it is still not clear if the program would allow non-tribal members to participate and which illnesses would enable patients 21 and older to qualify for a medical cannabis recommendation.

What has been decided is that the tribe’s EBCI Cannabis Control Board, which contains five members proficient in healthcare, law enforcement and the cannabis industry, will be in charge of licensing protocols.

Limits for buying cannabis are set to one ounce a day per patient, and not more than six ounces per month or 2,500 mg of THC in medical cannabis products and not more than 10,000 mg of THC per month.

State Rep. Kelly Alexander of Charlotte presented many bills to legalize cannabis over the past 10 years, but not one of them passed. Alexander is still hoping for passage of Senate Bill 711 to legalize medical marijuana, which was approved by the Senate Finance Committee in July.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, medical cannabis products are legal in 36 U.S. states and 4 territories.

