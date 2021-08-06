Body & Mind & Charlottes Web Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On August 6, 2021
GAINERS:
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 10.53% at $0.36
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 10.13% at $0.23
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 5.37% at $0.77
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 5.33% at $228.50
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 5.18% at $3.25
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 2.24% at $12.78
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 2.09% at $7.34
LOSERS:
- Arena Pharmaceuticalse (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed down 11.18% at $55.16
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 9.44% at $2.26
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed down 8.16% at $0.09
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPRHF) shares closed down 6.89% at $1.20
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 5.65% at $0.33
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 3.28% at $20.63
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 3.28% at $0.72
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
