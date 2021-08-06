Skymint Opens The Largest Cannabis Dispensary In Coldwater Michigan, Offering 60 Brands And Cool Atmosphere

Michigan cannabis retailer SKYMINT announced Friday it has opened its 15th retail shop and its third store opening within the last month. Located in the tri-state region of Coldwater, the store is located at 352 S. Willowbrook, just off Interstate-69 in the former Sears building. This SKYMINT Coldwater shop is the third and largest cannabis storefront to enter the city's booming cannabis retail scene.

The opening celebration that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce was held on August 5th.

The store is designed in a “boutique gallery-like” style, with white walls and a high industrial ceiling, complemented with handcrafted wooden shelves. The cozy atmosphere is achieved with the addition of lounge chairs, vinyl record players, hanging pipe rails and a large woven mural made by artist Julie Lowry that welcomes customers with the words “Flower to the People.”

At the SKYMINT Coldwater, Michiganders can choose from more than 60 cannabis brands, including SKYMINT x DNA Genetics collection – the largest selection available anywhere in Michigan and made of globally awarded strains.

"At SKYMINT, we're about celebrating the intersection of cannabis, fashion, food, art, and music," SKYMINT Senior Director of Marketing, Aimee Michalak stated. "This store was specifically chosen for its location and convenience, allowing us to bring an unparalleled shopping experience to locals as well as those traveling through."

Jeff Radway, CEO and co-founder of SKYMINT noted that the company is proud to power up Michigan’s economy and the cannabis industry.

"We invest in each and every community of which we are a part with over 500 new jobs created throughout Michigan and $500,000 invested in organizations and nonprofits to date. Our mission here in Coldwater is to revive what was once one of the city's largest retail destinations by leveraging what we do best at SKYMINT – cultivating happy plants, a happy workforce, and happy customers who walk through our doors multiple times per month," Radway concluded.

Photo: Courtesy of Skymint