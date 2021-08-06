Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Akerna, Jushi, Glass House, Papa & Barkley, Media Central Corp, Santa Fe Farms, Cronos Group

Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley Named Chair Of US Cannabis Council

Cannabis software firm Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) announced Wednesday that Jessica Billingsley, its co-founder, CEO and board chair, has been unanimously elected as chair of the US Cannabis Council, which seeks to end federal cannabis prohibition in the US.

Billingsley, who has extensive leadership experience in the cannabis industry, was the first cannabis technology CEO to list on the NASDAQ. She also invented seed-to-sale tracking for the industry.

"Billingsley is a proven leader who will elevate our voice for cannabis reform and an equitable, values-driven cannabis industry," Steven Hawkins, USCC CEO, said. "Her extensive background working in the cannabis industry and with the government will greatly assist USCC in reforming cannabis policy and advancing an equitable, well-regulated cannabis industry in all fifty states."

The organization, which includes other cannabis organizations, businesses and cannabis advocates, is determined to raise ethical standards within the industry, achieve restorative justice for communities that have been negatively impacted by misguided state and federal cannabis policies and create an inclusive and regulated cannabis industry.

Jushi Holdings Boosts Leadership By Naming Brendon Lynch As Exec VP Of Retail

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) has appointed Brendon Lynch to serve as its executive vice president of retail operations.

Lynch brings vast retail experience that he gained during his time at Anthropologie, TOMS, David Yurman, the Gap and Rudy’s Barbershop where he served as CEO.

At his new position, Lynch will oversee the company’s retail strategies, including its retail footprint in core markets and the launch and expansion of delivery services.

“I am excited to welcome Brendon to the team and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to redefine what a modern cannabis retail experience can be,” Jim Cacioppo, Jushi’s CEO, chairman and founder said Wednesday.

Glass House Brands Taps Erik W. Thoresen To Serve As CBO

Vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company Glass House Brands Inc. (NEO: GLAS) (NEO: GLAS) (OTCQX:GLASF) (OTCQX:GHBWF) has named Erik W. Thoresen as chief business development officer.

In his new role, Thoresen will lead the company's M&A initiatives as it capitalizes on California-based and future national opportunities within the consumer packaged goods space.

Thoresen has nearly two decades of experience in investing, capital allocation and transactional experience, including more than 15 years in M & M&A and 12 years of nonmarket proprietary deal flow experience. Previously he served as vice president of M&A at Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF).

"Erik brings a remarkable scope of accomplishment and breadth of experience in working with large cannabis operators," Kyle Kazan, the company's chairman and CEO, said Wednesday.

Papa & Barkley Appoints Former Charlotte's Web Exec Bo Becker As New CMO

California-based cannabis wellness company Papa & Barkley has tapped Bo Becker to oversee its marketing department.

Becker, who joined the Eureka-based company in mid-July as part of an expansion plan aimed at boosting product innovation and national brand awareness, spent 16 years in marketing sharpening his skills.

Becker will be responsible for branding, direct-to-consumer strategy and scaling earned media value in his new position.

Prior to this, Becker served as vice president of marketing at Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTC:CWBHF) (TSX:CWEB).

"I am a firm believer in the wellness potential of the cannabis plant," Becker said Wednesday. "As a leading brand, the broader our reach and the bolder our marketing efforts, the more lives we can transform."

CEO Evelyn Wang also commented on Becker's appointment.

"I'm confident in his ability to significantly scale the brand's awareness and reach a broad base of consumers, including those who may not have previously considered a cannabis solution for wellness."

Media Central Corporation Taps Greg Messinger To Serve On Advisory Board

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY) (FSE:3AT) has hired Greg Messinger to serve on its advisory board.

With 15 years of experience guiding growth initiatives at media and technology organizations across three continents, Messinger has a “proven history of creating enterprise value through product development and revenue growth leadership,” the Toronto-based company said Wednesday.

During his time at companies such as News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), to name a few, Messinger led digital growth initiatives. He was also co-founder of an e-commerce agency specializing in Amazon brand management and is a founding investor in Empyreal Logistics.

“Greg will contribute a unique blend of proven tech and media savvy to the Advisory Board,” Kirk MacDonald, president of Media Central Corporation, commented. “He will have a significant impact on the innovative, cutting-edge marketing solutions that Media Central will be introducing to our regional markets in Toronto and Vancouver based on the Advisory Board’s recommendations.”

Santa Fe Farms Welcomes Hunter Buffington As VP Of Products Division, Director Of Policy And Advocacy

Hemp company Santa Fe Farms and the non-profit organization Hemp Feed Coalition announced Wednesday the appointment of Hunter Buffington as vice president of the products division and director of policy and advocacy.

Apart from serving at Santa Fe Farms, Buffington also agreed to serve as a policy consultant for the Hemp Feed Coalition.

In her new role at Santa Fe Farms, she will be responsible for commoditizing hemp by-products and creating an overall value chain in the agricultural, carbon and manufacturing segments.

“Hunter Buffington is one of the few industry veterans in the emerging industrial hemp community, and her product and policy expertise is particularly critical at this stage of the company’s and the industry’s development,” Santa Fe Farms CEO Steven Gluckstern said. “Our ongoing ability to attract world-class experts to develop and implement the strategies and plans to build a vital new industry from the ground up is critical to the success of Santa Fe Farms.”

Cronos Group Names Finance Expert Bob Madore New CFO

CBD company Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has hired Bob Madore to oversee its finance department.

Madore, who agreed to succeed Jerry Barbato as CFO of the Toronto-based company, brings three decades of leadership experience in finance.

Madore served as CFO of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.(NYSE:AEO) for four years. He also held several key financial and operational roles at Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) beginning in 2004 through 2016, most recently as CFO.

Kurt Schmidt, Cronos’ president and CEO welcomed Madore, adding that he “played an instrumental role in strengthening our finance and procurement functions, driving the SAP implementation in both Canada and the U.S. and building out IT with a new focus on cyber security.”

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash