Paraguay To Export Cannabis Oil To USA And Australia

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Paraguay will begin exporting oil, proteins and other non-psychoactive cannabis derivatives to the United States and Australia.

This was confirmed this Wednesday by Mario Abdo Benítez, president of Paraguay, during a visit to the industrial plant of Healthy Grains S.A.

El presidente @MaritoAbdo visitó la Planta Industrial de Healthy Grains S.A., que logra los mercados de EE.UU., Australia y Canadá para los productos derivados de cáñamo industrial. Esto ubica al país como líder mundial en exportación de este rubro. pic.twitter.com/IxHJimCkh9 — Presidencia Paraguay (@PresidenciaPy) August 4, 2021

According to Infocampo, the market was opened thanks to an agreement between Tangho Technology, a U.S. firm, and Healthy Grains S.A., an important Paraguayan company in the sector.

What is the objective of the agreement?

Investing in the hemp fiber processing industry in the country.

In addition, according to Sputnik, Paraguay sent 21 tons of industrial hemp to the European Union and the United Kingdom last July.

It is estimated that 40 producers are dedicated to hemp in 5 departments of Paraguay, reaching a total of 60 cultivated hectares.

