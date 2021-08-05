fbpx

Canadian-Colombian Cannabis Co. PharmaCielo Expands In Brazil With New Pharma Customer

byJavier Hasse
August 5, 2021 3:32 pm
Canadian-Colombian medical cannabis extracts producer PharmaCielo Ltd (TSXV:PCLO) (OTCQX:PCLOF) added another Brazilian-based customer to its roster.

The company announced this week that it signed a sales agreement and already completed an initial commercial sale of CBD Isolate to an undisclosed pharmaceutical company, one of the first to be fully licensed in Brazil by the Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) to produce cannabinoid-based products.  

According to PharmaCielo, this pharma client with a presence in numerous Latin American, European and Asian countries intends to procure a range of cannabis extracts including CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum CBD, Full Spectrum THC and THC Distillate once final product registration and import permits are granted by the Brazilian authorities.  

Henning von Koss, CEO of PharmaCielo noted in a statement to Benzinga that, “With this sales agreement and initial commercial shipment our go-to-market approach, to partner with more sophisticated finished-product manufacturers and early integration into their supply chain with higher-value formulations, starts to yield results.”    

This is PharmaCielo’s first signed sales agreement and the third engagement with a large Brazilian customer after the company announced in late April it delivered shipments to two large Brazilian Phyto-Therapeutics and pharmaceutical companies.

Photo: Courtesy

