EXCLUSIVE: Global Go Analytics CEO Tom Adams Provides Key Insights On The Cannabis Markets

byAdam Eckert
August 5, 2021 12:28 pm
Global Go Analytics aims to provide executives and investors with the data and analysis needed to make the right decisions.

Tom Adams, principal analyst and CEO of Global Go Analytics, appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Cannabis Insider" for an exclusive interview Tuesday.

The company is currently working on building out its databases, which the Global Go Analytics CEO expects will be available "shortly."

The transition from a medical cannabis market to an adult-use cannabis market only requires about 2% of the population visiting stores, Adams said. From there, the expansion accelerates dramatically, he noted. In Colorado about 40% of the adult population is consuming cannabis, Adams told Benzinga. 

He noted that such is much different internationally. Adams expects the U.S. will serve as the model for the cannabis market transition as the country has in many other market sectors. 

Adams narrowed down the key drivers of growth to six factors. The overall popularity of cannabis plays a big role, but the other five factors are all regulatory, he said. In picking potential markets to enter, a good understanding of the regulatory environment is a key influencing factor, Adams told Benzinga.

See the full interview here:

 

Posted-In:

Cannabis Exclusives Markets Interview

