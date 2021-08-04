Cannabis Co. Planet 13 Posts Record Sales For July

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF), owner and operator of the world’s largest dispensary (or SuperStore) near the Las Vegas Strip and the largest dispensary in California – in Orange County, announced its July sales hit a new record, coming in at $11.9 million.

Planet 13 Orange County, in Santa Ana, generated roughly $800.000 in sales during its first month in operation.

“Based on the early results we've seen from the Orange County store we are confident in the trajectory of sales and the quality of service and product we are providing. Sales have grown week over week as we start to gain traction as one of the top dispensaries in Orange County,” Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13, told Benzinga.

“Looking back at the early days of Planet 13 Las Vegas is a good reminder that it takes time to build customer trust and awareness. We took that dispensary from generating around $3 million a month to now north of $9 million with gross margins above 50%, all by focusing on the customer and continuing to refine and improve the experience and product selection. We look forward to continuing to update our shareholders and fans as our Orange County location grows to its full potential,” he added.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: