Cannabis Legalization Must Provide For Sick Patients

By Jordan Tishler, MD, President of the Association of Cannabinoid Specialists

Senator Schumer (D-NY) and a group of Senate Democrats have released a discussion draft of proposed legislation to federally legalize cannabis. While this bill aims to fix injustices done to communities of color that have been harmed most by the war on drugs, it excludes one key demographic: patients who rely on medical cannabis to treat a variety of illnesses. We at the Association of Cannabinoid Specialists (ACS) aim to expand upon Senator Schumer’s bill or advance standalone legislation that will protect patients and ensure that they have access to safe medical cannabis and proper medical care. The following highlights four of ACS’s legislative priorities for a medical cannabis paradigm.

First, medical and recreational cannabis should be decoupled. While legalization of recreational cannabis may address the needs of healthy people, it does not address the medical needs of patients. Patients need competent care based on sound science that is aligned with the same fundamental values that apply in all areas of medicine, including respect for patient choices through informed consent, beneficence through sound medical advice that ensures patients benefit while minimizing harms, the issuance of exact prescriptions to ensure that patients get the right medicine, and justice by ensuring that all patients are treated fairly and have the same treatment opportunities. We must remember that healthcare is fundamentally a social justice issue too: the 180 million Americans over the age of 55 will all develop one or more illnesses treatable with cannabinoid medicine. The lack of provisions for patients in the discussion draft underscores the importance of having a separate medical lane where patients will never be forgotten.

Second, we must set national standards that govern the production and safety of cannabis medications. Packaging must be consistent with ingredient and potency labeling that is accurate and easy to read. The concept of harmonized standards is not controversial, and we believe it will be welcomed by many state lawmakers and regulators. To ensure the national standards keep pace with the innovation, ACS also promotes ongoing research and collaborative efforts between stakeholders and regulators.

Third, there must be an acknowledgment by all states—even those without a medical program—that patients can move freely across state borders. Currently, patients are unable to travel across state lines for medical cannabis. Under our provision, the recently coined term of ‘patient refugees’ will be a term of the past. If a patient has a valid prescription (currently called ‘recommendations’), then that patient is risk-free to use their medication and to travel with their medication across jurisdictions and state borders, including by air, within all U.S. states and territories.

Fourth, there needs to be a clear set of rules for properly advertising any cannabis product, whether sold on the recreational or medical markets. Importantly, such rules must include a restriction on giving medical advice at the point of sale: only qualified, licensed health professionals should be guiding a patient’s care. Further, sellers must be required to fill medical cannabis prescriptions as written, without attempts to sell additional or differing products. ACS also supports advertising rules in general to include a prohibition on advertising that is deceptive, false, fraudulent, or creates a misleading impression (whether directly or by omission or ambiguity) or that promotes overconsumption or encourages consumption of higher potency products. Finally, to complement the advertising rules, we have devised a strong national education campaign to properly inform the public about the cannabis plant, as a medicine and as a recreational product.

With so much focus on cannabis as an economic opportunity and a method to correct social injustice, it is easy to forget that cannabis is a medicine and that support of patients is a social justice issue. When creating and implementing cannabis legalization, we cannot forget about the health and safety of patients who rely on cannabis to treat numerous physical and mental diseases. The federal guidelines that we have proposed will ensure that cannabis patients are never forgotten, and that they—like any other patient—will have ready access to safe and efficient treatment.

The Association of Cannabinoid Specialists ensures the highest standards in the practice of cannabis medicine, safeguards patient care with clinical best practices, and interfaces with other stakeholders in the cannabis community. We believe that patients are uniquely vulnerable and have very different needs than recreational users. We provide evidence and experience-based education for patients, cannabis clinicians, referring clinicians, and lawmakers to help them understand cannabis medicine and make informed decisions. We are an advocacy organization striving to provide guidance on best practices in the laws and regulations at the federal, state, and international levels.