Mixed Feelings About Cannabis Stocks, Check Out How The Top Movers Did On August 3, 2021
GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 17.92% at $1.24
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed up 11.9% at $1.41
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 9.08% at $0.58
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 6.11% at $0.90
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 5.92% at $5.19
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 5.25% at $0.22
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 4.22% at $0.57
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 3.03% at $9.51
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 2.97% at $21.47
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 1.71% at $31.00
LOSERS:
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed down 15.86% at $0.03
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 13.04% at $0.19
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 10.94% at $0.31
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 10.38% at $0.36
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed down 10.12% at $0.07
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 9.38% at $0.22
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 9.71% at $0.13
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 8.38% at $0.15
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4.01% at $0.60
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 3.95% at $11.67
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down % at $
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 2.46% at $14.25
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 2.31% at $1.14
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 2.2% at $3.11
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 2% at $2.45
