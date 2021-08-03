fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.21
362.39
+ 0.61%
DIA
+ 2.78
345.57
+ 0.8%
SPY
+ 3.57
434.02
+ 0.82%
TLT
+ 0.08
150.59
+ 0.05%
GLD
-0.13
169.74
-0.08%

Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/3: Jay-Z-Backed Cannabis Co., Investor Sentiment In Cannabis Sector Reflects Increasing Confidence

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
August 3, 2021 6:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/3: Jay-Z-Backed Cannabis Co., Investor Sentiment In Cannabis Sector Reflects Increasing Confidence

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Tilray (OTC:TLRY)
  • Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC:JUSHF)
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

Also Join us at the Benzinga Cannabis Hour Podcast, weekly on Thursdays at 4 PM EST.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The Information Contained on this Podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Amazon Lobbies In DC, Colombia's New Law, Big IPOs And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 19, 2021. Contents read more

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Legalization, Biden's Drug Czar, Argentina, WADA Vs. The US, And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 16, 2021. Contents read more

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Research Bill, George Lopez, Brazil, Morocco, Columbia Care And More

As we near the end of the first half of 2021, we can see cannabis stocks traded mostly up by double digits, with the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS) delivering gains of more than 50% year-to-date. This week, however, stocks posted mixed performances. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Trade Up On Federal Bill (MORE Act), Earnings, Big M&A

Cannabis stocks traded up this week, aided by strong earnings reports, big M&A announcements and the reintroduction of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) into Congress, after the previous year's version failed to pass the Senate. read more