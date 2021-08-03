Is The Cannabis Market Ready For Another Bull Run? Top Cannabis Movers For August 2, 2021
GAINERS:
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed up 30.56% at $0.12
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 12.88% at $0.07
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 11.05% at $0.04
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 10.32% at $0.34
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 8.77% at $0.16
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 8.67% at $0.40
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 4.78% at $0.24
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 4.2% at $8.44
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 4.05% at $11.08
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 3.89% at $30.48
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 3.65% at $1.42
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 3.24% at $9.24
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 2.58% at $9.56
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.57% at $12.35
LOSERS:
- Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed down 15.08% at $1.05
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 7.71% at $2.50
- cbdMd. Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 6.98% at $2.40
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed down 5.86% at $4.90
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 5.83% at $0.03
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 4.49% at $3.40
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 3.4% at $0.77
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 2.85% at $0.78
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 2.6% at $7.3
