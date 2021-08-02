American Cannabis Operator Index Lost 0.6% This Year, Best Players In July: Columbia Care, Lowell Farms, Ayr Wellness & Ascend Wellness

The American Cannabis Operator Index declined for the fifth straight month falling 10.7% to 62.66. The index, which launched in October 2018, previously had five straight months of gains, reported New Cannabis Ventures.

In 2021, the index lost 0.6%, while over the last year it climbed 81.5%. At the launch, it had a value of 100, while its all-time closing high was 124.16 in December 2018.

This July, the index included 30 companies, out of which 26 were multi-state operators (MSO) and four are involved only in CBD extraction from industrial hemp. Only four companies enjoyed

modest performance last month, while 16 fell more than 10%.

The top players in July were – Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), Lowell Farms (OTCQX:LOWLF), Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) and Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH).

On a year-to-date basis, Columbia Care has lost 20.7%; Lowell Farms gained 8.8%; Ayr Wellness was up 21.7% and Ascend gained 34.9% since its IPO, which was after the year started.

The top losers for the month were TerrAscend (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF), The Parent Company (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTC:GRAMF), Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH) (OTC:PLNHF) and Stem Holdings (CSE:STEM) (OTC:STMH).

Year-to-date, TerrAscend lost 19.4%, The Parent Company fell 60.8%, Planet 13 declined 6.1% and STEM Holdings dropped 32.4%.

In August, the index included 30 stocks with two additions coming in the form of C21 Investments (CSE:CXXI) (OTC:CXXIF) and Glass House (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (OTCQX:GLASF) and two removals being CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) and Stem Holdings.

Photo: Courtesy of by Benjamin Brunner on Unsplash