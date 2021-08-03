Latest Industrial Hemp News And Market Trends

This article by Helga Green was originally published on AskGrowers, and appears here with permission.

The craze created by hemp has led to the development of many new brands based around marijuana and CBD in the market. There has been a noticeable insurgence of various oils, snacks, and drinks that are based around this craze. Unlike Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, hemp seed oil has been around for a very long time. Hemp products such as those in the skincare market and the food industry are quite easy to get these days. But with the introduction of CBD, there is general confusion among people about the various types of hemp-based products available.

Before we dive into the industrial hemp news and trends, let’s take a look at some of the terms that are generally confusing due to the lack of clear information available.

The Main Terms to Know Of

Hemp Plant

This plant is made up of 60-70% cellulose. This property makes it possible to develop various hemp products, from hemp toilet paper to clothes. The plant is a strain of cannabis that is grown naturally to be used industrially. Hemp clothing has been quite popular for some time now because the plant makes a very breathable and lightweight fabric.

Hemp Seeds and Oil

Hemp seeds come from the Cannabis Sativa plant, a plant that has 0% THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, and very minute amounts of CBD. The seeds of the plant are very rich in protein which is why they are used in a lot of nutritional products, especially in the sports market. They also contain vitamins, fatty acids, and minerals, making them an ideal source of energy. If you thought that chia seeds and flax seeds were packed with protein, then Hemp seeds beat both of them with a 25% higher concentration of protein.

From these seeds, oil is also made. If you’ve ever asked yourself what hemp oil is, now you know where it comes from. It is used to treat itchy and/or dry skin, which makes it a valuable natural product for many people.

CBD Oil

Many people think that hemp oil and CBD oil are the same things, but they’re not. While CBD oil is also often extracted from the same plant, the main difference between hemp oil and CBD oil is that the former has higher levels of CBD. This higher concentration is what makes this oil helpful against different types of pain and medical conditions. CBD oil contains less than 0.3% of THC, which is what makes it legal in many states. If any product has over 0.3% of THC in it, it cannot be labeled as a CBD product, and it is also illegal in several states. It’s important to know these compositional changes that can make a substance illegal in your state so that you don’t start using something you’re not allowed to.

This high concentration of CBD and low concentration of THC is what makes this oil so good against medical conditions. So, if you’ve ever tried using hemp oil for pain but have found it to be ineffective, then you need to be using CBD oil instead.

Here are some things that CBD oil can really help out with:

Reducing inflammation

Reducing pain, especially pain in the muscles

Getting better sleep

Relieving anxiety

Reducing nausea

CBD oil production is one of the biggest hemp benefits that are being embraced around the world. However, one of the risks of using this oil is that it can often make other medications like antidepressants less effective. That is why it is very important to ask a physician before you start using CBD oil, especially if you’re already on some sort of antidepressant treatment.

The Difference Between Hemp CBD and Marijuana CBD Oils

One more thing to understand when it comes to CBD oil is that it can be different depending on how it is sourced. The two main sources of CBD oil are industrial hemp and marijuana.

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

There are two different types of industrial hemp products as far as CBD oil is concerned. These are called Pure Isolate and Full Spectrum. Pure Isolate products have no amount of THC in them and are therefore safe and legal to use. These include edible products as well as skincare products. Full Spectrum products are also legal, but they can have up to 0.3% THC in them. This is because these products are made from all parts of the plant, whereas Pure Isolate products are not. Full Spectrum products don’t always have THC in them, though, but they do incorporate the characteristic aroma that weed is generally associated with.

To summarize, products made from this plant should have little to no THC in them even if they are Full Spectrum ones. These products contain many elements that marijuana naturally contains, but their quantity is so small that it is not a problem in many states.

Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil

When oil is created from a marijuana plant that is naturally high in cannabinoids and terpenes, then you get a product that has very high levels of THC, between 5% and 30%. This makes marijuana-derived CBD illegal in the US. Even growing the marijuana plant and possessing or transporting any product made from the plant is illegal and can get you a drug trafficking charge. If you’re a medical patient, however, and are using medical marijuana for your treatment, then this is not a problem.

CBD products made from marijuana can be bought at registered dispensaries that participate in the Medical Marijuana program in the US. You do need to show a permit to buy such products, though, unless weed is legal in your state. The rules regarding the use of medical marijuana are very strict, so you must always adhere to them. You cannot use your permit in another state, even if the other state also participates in the program.

How and Where Is It Used

Now that you know what can be made from hemp in terms of oils let’s talk about the larger picture. It is expected that this market will grow to be a $26.6 billion industry by the year 2025. These forecasts are based on the use of the plant for medical purposes and consider products like clothing and various oils that are being used in edibles more and more.

Because of the high protein in the seeds, they are starting to be used a lot in cereals and snacks. These two niches are thought to become the leaders in the hemp industry. It also sees increasing use in the sports markets due to the nutritional benefits.

What Can Be Made From Hemp Other Than Oils?

There are a lot of everyday products like hemp plastic and hemp toilet paper that are made from the plant.

Other than these common products, the following are also being manufactured:

Snacks and Cereals

Beverages

Sauces and Seasonings

Energy Drinks

Pharmaceuticals

Construction Materials

Furniture

Pet Food

As you can see, there is a lot that the plant is being used to produce. Using hemp oil for pain is not its only widespread use anymore, and that is why this industry is expected to explode in terms of value in just a few short years.

Which States Are Using CBD?

Many US states have made it legal to use CBD oil derived from industrial hemp. There are three main categories in which a few states are showing their potential in the use of CBD.

Oil: Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin

Edibles: Colorado, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina

Pet Products: California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin

Latest Market Trends in the US

More Healthcare Products

As a larger number of people in the US are embracing this plant and its benefits, a lot more healthcare products are expected to be seen this year. These may include lotions, creams, sprays, vaporizers, and even pet health products. The use of the plant and its products is most widely accepted in the healthcare industry, which is the reason for the rise of this trend.

The Rise in Food Products

As many states in the US legalize the use of recreational marijuana, a lot of manufacturers are incorporating it into food items. Chocolate and soda with products derived from the plant are becoming more popular and many other snacks. States that have already legalized recreational marijuana include California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington, and more.

Even in states where marijuana is illegal, CBD is still being used in products for its health benefits. Cereals, energy drinks, and snacks have hemp seeds or CBD oil incorporated in them either for flavor or just for the nutritional aspect.

Increase in Farming

Farmers around the US are growing hemp because of some specific benefits. Once this plant is harvested, the soil is left in great condition and is ready to be sowed with another crop. These plants are known to naturally clean the soil as well, thanks to a process known as phytoremediation.

This plant’s farming is being widely practiced also because the US government released a national set of rules and regulations that farmers can easily follow when growing the plant. Agricultural hemp was made legal back in 2018, but this new set of rules has made it easier for farmers to comply with all legal requirements.

Use in Fashion

Seeing the benefits and comfort of hemp clothing, many new manufacturers have sprung up and are focusing on using the plant and its products in the fashion industry. In the US, the rise in hemp clothing and fashion brands is very obvious and is only going to grow as we move forward. Hemp clothes are lightweight, breathable, durable, and environmentally conscious, so they are growing in popularity.

Use in Animal Feed

One interesting trend that is expected to be seen soon in the US is the use of hemp and its byproducts in animal feed. The Hemp Feed Coalition has taken action to get federal approval to using help as a commercial feed for animals. This will allow livestock producers to use byproducts of hemp processing in animal feed, allowing them to feed animals nutritious products that would otherwise go to waste.

Conclusion

With so much positive buzz around the use of hemp and its products like CBD oil in multiple industries, it will not take long for it to become a regular part of everyday life. Whether we talk about food, clothes, medicine, or recreation, industrial hemp products are going to be in every major industry in a few years.

For now, though, everyone should know the basics like what hemp oil is and the differences between the various kinds of CBD oils available on the market to consume or use these oils for their medicinal benefits. It is always suggested that you research the laws of your particular state when it comes to the use of CBD oil to make sure that you are using products that fall within the legal bounds of your state.

