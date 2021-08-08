5 Proven Ways To Keep Your Weed Fresh

This article was originally published on Flowertown, and appears here with permission.

Dusty, dry, cracked and moldy.

No, we’re not describing old gym socks. This is your cannabis after it’s been left out to dry.

Cannabis, like any plant, needs tender love and care. For those new to the herb, it’s easy to assume that you can keep it stored away in the original packaging. But the reality is everything has a shelf life.

Imagine if you bought a jug of almond milk. Even though the carton may have a shelf life that extends beyond 6 months, the moment you open the container you are exposing the liquid to bacteria. That’s why many almond milk containers encourage you to drink it within a week.

Bacteria gets in, thrives, and changes the chemical state of the almond milk. The same for cannabis.

The two key indicators to tell when your flower is on its last legs are smell and touch. If it smells moldy or sour (and not in a pleasant way) steer clear! Much like how fish is never actually supposed to smell like fish, cannabis should never smell like, well, bad cannabis.

If it’s crunchy and nearly disintegrates as you are holding it between your fingers, that’s another indicator of past ripe flower.

So what can you do to extend the shelf-life of your precious plant? Try these tips:

1. Airtight glass

Keeping air away from your plant can prevent bacteria and moisture from eating away at the quality of your flower. A clear mason jar is a great and affordable option but make sure that you don’t over pack your jars. Leave enough room for it to “breathe” while ensuring the lid is sealed on tight.

2. Humidity packs

Humidity packs are a great way to prevent molding once your cannabis is sealed in airtight glass. Humidity levels are essential to maintain because it can affect the smoothness and potency of the herb and keep it from drying out.

3. Avoid direct sunlight

What’s a sure way to dry out your bud? Expose it to direct sunlight. Not only will it dry up your plant but research suggests that it may also deteriorate the taste. The best option, if you are using a mason jar, for instance, is storing it in a dark space or cabinet.

4. No freezer/ refrigeration

Freezing or refrigeration is not necessary. Both methods can potentially throw off the humidity levels of your cannabis while also encouraging bacteria growth depending on your packaging method. Cool and dry storage areas are the way to go here.

5. Skip the plastic

Plastic bags seem like a cheap alternative to the extra $4 or $5 you may have to shell out for a quality glass container, but cheap is not always better. That dollar baggie has the potential to not only allow your cannabis to dry out faster, but static cling will cause your flower to separate and break down quickly.

While you may not be able to store your cannabis for years on end, you can extend the freshness and taste by following these simple tips. It may not require daily water and sunlight, but this plant will flourish from some specialized TLC.

Furthermore, methods of ingestion of improved so much, if you’re worried about cannabis going bad before you get to it, maybe try a different form. Edibles and topicals are all great ways to get the benefits of cannabis without directly using raw flower

Read the original Article on Flowertown.

Benzinga's Related Links: