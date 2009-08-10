ñol

Xemplar Intersects U3O8 Mineralization Over 18 Metres at Aluriesfontien

by Benzinga Staff
August 10, 2009 3:14 PM | 6 min read
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Aug. 10, 2009) - The Board of Directors of Xemplar Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:XE)
E
XEM
("Xemplar" or the "Company") are pleased to report chemical assay results for an additional 18 drill holes from the Company's 2009 drill program at Aluriesfontein located at its 100% owned Warmbad Uranium project in southern Namibia. Company CEO, Simon Tam, commented that "The Drilling at Aluriesfontein continues to show widespread uranium mineralization." Highlights of chemical assay results from the Company's 2009 drill program at Aluriesfontein are shown in the ensuing table. Additional assay results for all drill holes currently reported on are available on the Company's website www.xemplar.ca. /T/ ALURIESFONTEIN ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Hole U3O8 Grade U3O8 Grade Inclin- From To Width (parts per (percentage) Drill Hole ation (metres) (metres) (metres) million) (i) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ DDALU0006 10 14 4 170.36 0.017% -------------------------------------------------------------- 38 44 6 169.6 0.017% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 42 43 1 381.6 0.038% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ DDALU0007 47 56 9 108.3 0.011% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 52 53 1 241.5 0.024% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ DDALU0008 81 89 8 125.3 0.013% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 83 84 1 395.2 0.040% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0113 8 13 5 124.2 0.012% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0114 19 28 9 198.4 0.020% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 19 23 4 354.0 0.035% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0116 15 21 6 100.1 0.010% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0118 1 6 5 102.7 0.010% -------------------------------------------------------------- 25 32 7 113.3 0.011% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0119 109 119 10 102.1 0.010% -------------------------------------------------------------- 196 200 4 123.6 0.012% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 199 200 1 214.8 0.021% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0120 24 28 4 109.2 0.011% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 26 27 1 226.5 0.023% -------------------------------------------------------------- 43 47 4 122.6 0.01% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0121 33 42 9 130.9 0.013% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 35 36 1 255.4 0.026% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0123 7 28 18 114.1 0.011% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 14 17 3 222.1 0.022% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 19 20 1 265.5 0.027% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0125 31 40 9 115.3 0.012% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ RCALU0126 24 40 16 109.8 0.011% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 30 31 1 262.8 0.026% -------------------------------------------------------------- includes 38 39 1 203.6 0.020% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ (i) Rounded to the nearest 1/1000th of percentile. /T/ In addition to the above assay results reported for Aluriesfontein, 62 additional intervals of 1 to 4 meters with grades ranging from 100.3 parts per million (PPM) (0.01%) to 343.6 PPM (0.034%) were also noted, and available on the Company website. This includes assay results for RCALU0112, RCALU0115, RCALU0122, RCALU0124 and RCALU0127 which are not listed in the above table, but are also available on the Company website. Drilling Update The 2009 drill program is well underway; the objective is to begin developing uranium resources. Exploration drilling continues with the objective of discovering new mineralization zones and further extending the size of the eight zones of mineralization that have already been discovered. Mike Magrum, P.Eng., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Simon Tam, CEO and Director Xemplar Energy Corp. Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release relative to markets about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Xemplar Energy Corp. seeks safe harbor. /T/ Xemplar Energy Drill Results ALURIESFONTEIN --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole U3O8 Grade U3O8 Grade Incli- From To Width (parts per (percentage) Drill Hole nation (metres) (metres) (metres) million) (i) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDALU0006 1 2 1 147.9 0.015% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 4 5 1 114.8 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 10 14 4 170.36 0.017% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 19 20 1 100.3 0.010% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22 23 1 115.9 0.012% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38 44 6 169.6 0.017% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 42 43 1 381.6 0.038% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 57 58 1 119.9 0.012% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 60 61 1 105.8 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 62 63 1 101.5 0.010% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDALU0007 1 2 1 162.6 0.016% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 47 56 9 108.3 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 52 53 1 241.5 0.024% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 58 59 1 112.2 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 63 65 2 115.6 0.012% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDALU0008 0 2 2 132.0 0.013% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 27 30 3 121.6 0.012% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36 38 2 104.3 0.010% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 70 72 2 137.8 0.014% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 76 77 1 110.6 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 81 89 8 125.3 0.013% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 83 84 1 395.2 0.040% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0112 24 25 1 149.3 0.015% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38 39 1 173.1 0.017% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 116 117 1 112.7 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 156 157 1 129.3 0.013% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0113 8 13 5 124.2 0.012% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22 23 1 102.8 0.010% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 27 29 2 212.8 0.021% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 28 29 1 274.8 0.027% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 101 102 1 150.6 0.015% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 193 194 1 185.1 0.019% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 197 198 1 343.6 0.034% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0114 8 9 1 102.5 0.010% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11 13 2 115.8 0.012% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 19 28 9 198.4 0.020% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 19 23 4 354.0 0.035% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0115 includes 19 21 2 101.6 0.010% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0116 2 3 1 103.1 0.010% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 5 7 2 134.9 0.013% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15 21 6 100.1 0.010% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 27 28 1 103.3 0.010% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 29 30 1 108.3 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 107 110 3 107.2 0.011% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0118 1 6 5 102.7 0.010% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 8 10 2 105.4 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 15 18 3 125.5 0.013% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 25 32 7 113.3 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34 35 1 112.0 0.011% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38 39 1 120.3 0.012% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 51 52 1 137.2 0.014% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0119 12 13 1 109.4 0.011% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 109 119 10 102.1 0.010% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 196 200 4 123.6 0.012% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 199 200 1 214.8 0.021% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0120 17 18 1 102.9 0.01% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 24 28 4 109.2 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 26 27 1 226.5 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 43 47 4 122.6 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 55 56 1 141.4 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 164 165 1 127.3 0.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0121 33 42 9 130.9 0.01% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 35 36 1 255.4 0.03% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0122 39 41 2 121.4 0.01% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 55 58 3 133.9 0.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0123 1 2 1 131.2 0.01% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 7 28 18 114.1 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 14 17 3 222.1 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 19 20 1 265.5 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 34 37 3 155.8 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 36 37 1 267.2 0.03% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0124 includes 30 31 1 110.7 0.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0125 4 5 1 150.8 0.02% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 20 21 1 101.8 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 31 40 9 115.3 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 44 45 1 137.7 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 47 48 1 154.8 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 52 52 1 108.4 0.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0126 2 4 2 189.9 0.02% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 24 40 16 109.8 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 30 31 1 262.8 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 38 39 1 203.6 0.02% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 44 48 4 114.3 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 52 53 1 161.7 0.02% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- RCALU0127 13 15 2 126.1 0.01% includes ---------------------------------------------------------------- 18 19 1 108.7 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 20 21 1 121.7 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22 23 1 135.2 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------- 26 28 2 132.2 0.01% --------------------------------------------------------------------------- /T/

