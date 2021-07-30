Slight Correction For Cannabis Stocks After A Ramping Week, Check Out The Top Movers For July 30, 2021
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 10.93% at $0.15
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 7.44% at $0.03
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed up 5.71% at $0.07
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 3.89% at $0.35
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 3.11% at $2.65
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 2.73% at $0.27
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 2.69% at $10.65
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 2.34% at $0.33
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 17.81% at $0.20
- Intec Parent (NASDAQ:NTC) shares closed down 16.68% at $11.29
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 11.05% at $0.06
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 7.41% at $1.25
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 7.06% at $0.79
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 6.03% at $0.31
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 5.25% at $14.61
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed down 4.9% at $3.88
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 3.85% at $9.00
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 3.79% at $0.86
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 3.22% at $18.91
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 3.03% at $3.20
