Can Cannabis Help Women Deal With Menopause Symptoms?

Previously featured on AskGrowers

Menopause marks the end of menstruation cycles in women. It is a point in time that comes a year after the woman’s last period. Menopause is a natural part of aging. It occurs when a woman’s estrogen levels decline. In most cases, it takes place between 45 and 55 years of age. The entire period can be highly stressful for a woman due to the symptoms menopause brings along. Some of the symptoms are hot flashes, chills, mood changes, various sleep issues, including insomnia, night sweats, to name a few. These symptoms are pretty standard, and many women experience them.

The symptoms of menopause are usually treated with hormone therapy, but the number of women interested in natural alternatives keeps increasing. In recent years, many women used cannabis for menopause to address some of the symptoms. Cannabis products are often used for this purpose because cannabis is a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy.

THC or CBD – What’s Better for Menopause Symptoms?

Menopause is very complex, and the list of menopause symptoms is pretty long. Every woman can experience a different set of symptoms. Some may deal with hot flashes and insomnia, others with night sweats and other sleep issues. It all varies from one woman to another. Some of the symptoms can be treated with cannabis, and some can’t.

In recent years, the legal use of cannabis products has grown. Women who want to use cannabis for menopause symptoms are now wondering what option is better, THC or CBD. When it comes to CBD and THC comparison, it should be mentioned their molecular structure is the same. On the other hand, there is a slight difference in how the atoms are arranged, and that’s why these two natural compounds found in cannabis have different effects on the body.

THC and CBD are chemically similar, but the psychoactive effects differ. As every woman shows an entirely different set of symptoms, THC or CBD is an individual question.

“When a woman finds herself in a high-stress moment, she may start to sweat and flash,” Dr. Melanie Bone told endocrineweb. “This is often ameliorated with cannabis. I find that higher-CBD products are best to reduce anxiety, but years of practicing have taught me that every patient is unique. Some women respond best to higher doses of THC to help mitigate anxiety,” she added. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach.”

When it comes to CBD oil for menopause, there is no evidence that the oil will ease all of the menopause symptoms. However, it may help with sleep issues, mood changes, and bone density loss.

It all comes down to the fact every woman is different. Some used CBD for hot flashes. Others tried marijuana for menopause symptoms. What may work for one woman does not necessarily mean it will work for someone else. You can always explore CBD and menopause more and see if that’s something to try.

Who Should Take a Closer Look at Cannabis During Menopause?

Women experiencing a set of symptoms during menopause such as hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, or other sleep disorders and anxiety should take a closer look at cannabis as one of the options to treat the symptoms.

Every woman needs to be aware that cannabis does not treat all menopause symptoms, just some. In addition, every woman responds to cannabis during menopause in an entirely different way. For some women, cannabis oil for menopause symptoms will do the work. Some reported that with marijuana, night sweats went away. It is important to remember that what works for someone else does not mean it will work for you. Or, something that works for you may not work for others.

Who Should Be More Careful With Cannabis During Menopause?

Women with severe heart, lung, kidney, or liver diseases should be careful with cannabis during menopause. Also, be cautious if you have a personal or family history of psychosis, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or depression. Another vital thing to mention is that cannabis may interact with some drugs. That is why women that take other medications need to be cautious with cannabis. Before taking cannabis for menopause, talk to a healthcare provider.

How to Start Taking Cannabis During Menopause?

Before you start taking cannabis for menopause, you should take time and gather all the essential information about available cannabis products, strains, brands, and more.

When it comes to purchasing, you need to make sure that you are getting the cannabis products from a verified and certified seller. There is another critical thing to take into account – the origin of the product you consider buying. Cannabis products made in the United States tend to be more trustworthy, safer, and of higher quality. Also, on many CBD sites you can find information that this brand undertakes to test its products by a third party, an independent laboratory. This is worth paying attention to. Products from other countries could be cheaper, but they won’t be of the same quality, and neither won’t be as safe and trustworthy as the ones from the US. Also, get the information on how cannabis was grown.

When you are about to start using one of the cannabis products, always do your research and start with small doses. If you explored CBD and hot flashes, and now you are about to use it, go slowly. It is essential to see how you respond to a specific product. You can increase the amount with time but always use small doses to start.

You will see there are many available cannabis products, brands, and strains. Be patient to see what works best for you. To do that, start with one product and see how it goes. If you don’t feel any change, go for something else that may work.

You can find many brands on the market these days. If the product from one brand didn’t work, a product from another might. You can also try other strains. Remember – every woman is different, and every woman has an individual set of symptoms. You need to be persistent until you find the product that will be perfect for you and your needs. It may take some time to figure it all out, but it could be worth it.

The issue of cannabis and menopause is still being studied. The North American Menopause Society survey indicates that the number of women using cannabis to treat the symptoms of menopause is constantly increasing. In a sample of 232 women (mean age 55.95) from Northern California, approximately 27% of those surveyed reported using or are currently using cannabis to treat their symptoms. An additional 10% of participants expressed an interest in trying cannabis for the treatment of menopausal symptoms in the future. In contrast, only 19% reported using more traditional treatments for menopausal symptoms, such as hormone therapy. The results of the study indicate that the number of women using cannabis to relieve symptoms of menopause will increase. Usually, hormone therapy is used to treat the symptoms. These days, women are looking for natural alternatives. That’s when cannabis comes into focus.

The period of menopause can be highly stressful for every woman. These women may experience symptoms that can be very complicated to deal with, such as mood swings, anxiety, insomnia, night sweats, chills, and more. It all affects the quality of life. That is why women need support during menopause. In addition, every woman should have an individual approach to it.

Additionally, not every woman views menopause in the same way. Some may see it as a medical issue, and others see it as a completely expected life change. Researches show that the question of how a woman considers menopause mainly depends on her socioeconomic status.

The belief in which the woman approaches menopause shapes how the woman feels about it. The women that view menopause as a health condition rate the menopause as something negative. On the other hand, women who view it as a life transition and a completely normal and natural part of aging have a positive attitude towards menopause.

When menopause starts, the choice on how to treat the symptoms is not limited to hormone therapy any longer. There are other options as well, and one of them is using cannabis products. The effects of cannabis on menopause symptoms are still studied. However, it should be considered as many women reported the benefits and improved quality of life.