Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg's Houseplant Launches Hybrid Cannabis Strain: Bomb Cyclone

Houseplant, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s cannabis lifestyle brand is debuting its first California Hybrid strain on Thursday.

Like every Houseplant strain, the first hybrid from Houseplant, dubbed Bomb Cyclone, comes in a beautiful, stackable tin. Bomb Cyclone is an Indica-leaning hybrid that was hand-selected for its enjoyable and truly balanced experience.

Its wide variety of terpenes give it a rich, memorable flavor that’s hallmarked by a creamy, vanilla finish.

"We are excited for the launch of the first Houseplant hybrid, Bomb Cyclone. It took time to find the perfect strain, and this one really hits the nail on the head, delivering a pleasant and truly balanced experience,” Michael Mohr, co-founder and CEO of Houseplant, told Benzinga.

In addition to the strain, Houseplant will be dropping a new household item, the Pocket Case. This notebook-inspired compartment is the ideal solution for storing your Houseplant flower and even comes with a built-in lighter.

Recent Houseplant Moves

On Wednesday, Houseplant announced it would terminate its partnership with cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC).

"The recent launch of Houseplant in the United States has given us a clear benchmark for what Houseplant stands for, and how we plan to bring the brand to life globally," Mohr said. "While our collaboration with the Canopy team has been fruitful and we continue to hold similar views on the opportunities ahead, we believe the time is right for us to focus on Houseplant independently."

