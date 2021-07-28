fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.42
363.02
+ 0.39%
DIA
-0.96
351.58
-0.27%
SPY
+ 0.19
438.82
+ 0.04%
TLT
-0.64
150.28
-0.43%
GLD
-0.10
168.54
-0.06%

Expert Ratings For Tilray

byBenzinga Insights
July 28, 2021 1:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Tilray

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tilray. The company has an average price target of $21.0 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $17.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 46.04% from the previous average price target of $14.38.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Price Target On Tilray Cannabis Co Ahead Of Earnings Report, Sees Several Catalysts Including U.S. Plans

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on July 28th, before the market opens. Year-to-date, the stock is up 35.12%. read more

Tilray, Aurora, Sundial, Hexo Q2 Market And Sales Trends, Cantor Fitzgerald Projects Stronger Q3

As COVID-19 safety measures begin to slowly lift and more people are getting vaccinated, many industries are beginning to blossom. For the cannabis industry, in particular, this could mean an improved third quarter (compared to the second quarter) as restrictions began to ease in June, according to Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic. read more

Cantor Fitzgerald's Cannabis Conference: A Recap For Investors

Last week, Cantor Fitzgerald hosted CEOs from 14 Canadian legal cannabis producers as part of its Cannabis Forum. The Canadian cannabis market has many tailwinds, including post-pandemic store reopenings, understocked inventories, favorable regulatory changes and industry consolidation, the firm's analyst Pablo Zuanic said in a note.  read more