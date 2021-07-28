fbpx

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aurora's New Board Member, Virginia's New Marijuana Regulatory Board, Hemp Co. NuSachi And OSS Strengthen Leadership

byJelena Martinovic
July 28, 2021 5:03 pm
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aurora's New Board Member, Virginia's New Marijuana Regulatory Board, Hemp Co. NuSachi And OSS Strengthen Leadership

Aurora Appoints Theresa Firestone As Independent Director, Expands Board To Nine Members

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) tapped Theresa Firestone as a new independent director earlier this week.

Firestone, who previously held several senior healthcare executive positions in Canada, Europe and Asia, sharpened her skills in various sectors such as retail, healthcare, pharmaceutical and government.

Throughout her 15 years at Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Firestone held senior positions and on other occasions she worked at Shoppers Drug Mart and the Ontario Ministry of Health.

"We are delighted to welcome Theresa to our Board of Directors," Ronald Funk, chairman of Aurora Cannabis, said. "She brings us extensive expertise in healthcare management and pharmaceuticals, global business restructuring, new business development, and a proven ability to lead and manage change."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Appoints Five Experts To Cannabis Control Authority Board

Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam chose the five members of the Cannabis Control Authority that will oversee the legal marijuana market program in CT, Marijuana Business Daily writes.

The CCA board will be chaired by Shamin Hotels CEO Neil Amin. Law firm owner Michael Jerome Massie agreed to serve as vice-chair.

Other board members include:

  • Bette Brand, CEO of Strategic Consulting and a former deputy undersecretary for Rural Development, administrator of Rural Business-Cooperative Service and acting administrator of Rural Utility Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
  • Rasheeda N. Creighton, co-founder of the Jackson Ward Collective.
  • Shane Emmett, co-founder and former CEO of Health Warrior, a health-food brand recently purchased by PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Northam also named members of the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Board and the Cannabis Public Health Advisory Board.

Operational Security Solutions Names New CEO

Cannabis-focused premier risk management company Operational Security Solutions recently revealed that Scott Solomon, its chief operating officer, was appointed to serve as CEO.

The board of directors of the Fresno, California-based company opted to promote Solomon, who has been with the company since its corporate inception in 2017.

In addition, Robert Simpson, a previous managing partner, agreed to move into an advisory role on the company's board.

"Scott is uniquely positioned to build upon our market dominance in California to drive our expansion efforts throughout the U.S., including the expansion of OSS into East Coast markets in conjunction with the launch of our newest division, OSS East, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," Simpson said last week. "With Scott's impressive federal government expertise, including more than 25 years of managing grants and contracts for a multitude of federal agencies and universities, we are confident Scott is the perfect fit for the position."

OSS's Solomon said he was thrilled to be in his new position.

"For over half a decade, OSS has made all of the right moves to dominate the risk management and secure cash-in-transit market in California," Solomon told Benzinga. "With newly legal markets opening on the East Coast, I am very excited to help steer this organization's sterling reputation into new markets and help protect and safeguard the rapidly growing cannabis industry."

NuSachi Names Margaret Dolan A Member Of Board Of Directors

Tennessee-based hemp company NuSachi, Inc. has tapped former president and CEO of the public-private partnership, Launch Tennessee, Margaret Dolan to serve on its board of directors.

Dolan joins the Nashville-based company as its first independent board member, ahead of closing its second round of financing before the end of 2021. She brings vast financial, executive and civic experience.

"We're beyond excited that a seasoned professional of Margaret's caliber shares our vision and has opted into our journey to optimize this powerful raw material and source of sustainability, health, and wellness," Mark Montgomery, CEO and co-founder of NuSachi, recently said. "We're rapidly positioning our company for what the future will reward – high-quality organic hemp products made in Tennessee."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

