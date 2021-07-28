fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.17
364.26
+ 0.05%
DIA
-1.43
352.05
-0.41%
SPY
-0.94
439.95
-0.21%
TLT
-0.92
150.56
-0.61%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.44
+ 0%

Cannabis Co. High Tide Brings Jane Technologies' Retail Platform To Canada

byJavier Hasse
July 28, 2021 1:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Co. High Tide Brings Jane Technologies' Retail Platform To Canada

Cannabis retail tech company Jane Technologies announced its expansion into the Canadian market this week through a partnership with High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI).

High Tide, which has one of the largest retail footprints in Canada, will bring Jane’s full suite of e-commerce solutions, including its newly-released headless e-commerce software, Jane Roots, to cannabis operators across all Canadian provinces and legal U.S. markets.

Jane’s turnkey e-commerce platform includes inventory optimization, retail and market analytics, headless e-commerce solutions, digital merchandising, verified product reviews and curated content directly from the brands.

Commenting on the deal, Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO of Jane Technologies, told Benzinga, “Most of the largest enterprise retailers in the U.S. choose Jane to power their e-commerce operations, so expanding into the Canadian market with High Tide was a natural step for us. We’re excited to empower High Tide and other Canadian partners with the digital infrastructure that can help them realize the full potential of their online business. Using automation and machine learning, our platform simplifies e-commerce by taking care of the burdensome backend integrations so retailers and brands can focus on design and user experience.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Amazon Lobbies In DC, Colombia's New Law, Big IPOs And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of July 19, 2021. Contents read more

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Parallel, Cake House, Cansortium, Trulieve, Deep Roots, Coastal Dispensary, Ack Natural, Strawberry Fields, Ayr Wellness, Verano, High Tide

If you wonder which states have recreational dispensaries open, here’s a roundup of the recently opened adult-use and medical cannabis retail locations. read more

High Tide Cannabis Co. Is Buying Online Retailer DankStop For $3.85M

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA) is poised to purchase DS Distribution Inc., which operates as DankStop.com, for US$3.85 million. read more

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verilife To Open In IL, Ayr Wellness And Harvest Health Each Open Shops In FL, High Tide Debuts Another Canna Cabana Store

New Verilife Dispensary To Open In Schaumburg, IL, PharmaCann To Open Medical Marijuana Verilife Dispensary In PA By The End Of 2021 Vertically integrated cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. reported Tuesday that the newest Verilife dispensary at 150 Barrington Road in Schaumburg, Illinois is now open. read more