Pressure BioSciences Nanoemulsion Platform Will Bring More Effective, More Shelf-Stable CBD-Infused Beverages to the Market by End of 2021

CBD-infused beverages will soon be available to consumers worldwide thanks to the nanoemulsion-producing Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform developed by Pressure BioSciences, Inc (OTCQB:PBIO). With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% over the next 7 years, the CBD market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2028. Key to achieving that growth, however, is the development of technology that can make a shelf-stable, water-soluble version of the CBD oil to enable more predictable dosing and reduce degradation during distribution and storage. That’s precisely what Pressure BioSciences’ (PBI’s) new UST platform has done. Here’s how it works and what it means for consumers.

Why Consumers Need a Water-Soluble Version of CBD

CBD is an oil-soluble compound found in cannabis plants. When extracted from the plant, it has no psychoactive side effects but still provides many of the mental and physical health benefits that cannabis has become known for.

Researchers have found that CBD has the potential to help manage anxiety, reduce stress and even decrease the severity of psychotic symptoms in schizophrenic patients. It also shows potential as a powerful anti-inflammatory, enabling it to reduce pain in muscles and joints, manage the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and prevent or slow the growth of cancer cells.

Most significantly, all these potential benefits come with few if any adverse side effects, setting CBD-based treatments apart from many of the existing standards of care for these conditions, which often come with unpleasant or even harmful side effects.

The incredible potential of CBD-based treatments and wellness products has yet to be fully realized, however. While plant oil versions of CBD are already on the market, these oil-based products aren’t absorbed well by the human body, making it difficult for consumers to unlock the full benefits of the compound.

The World Health Organization estimates that as little as 6% of CBD oil is actually absorbed when ingested or applied topically. The rest passes through the body, unused and wasted. As a result, dosing is hard to predict, and the potential health benefits of the cannabis derivative are reduced by the body’s inability to fully absorb the oil.

PBI’s UST Platform Helps CBD oil Realize its Potential

While the search for a method of reliably and consistently turning CBD oil into a water-soluble product that can be absorbed more effectively has been ongoing, researchers have had little luck before now. Dr. Christopher Hudalla, President and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at ProVerde Labs, which tests cannabis-derived materials, commented on the lack of availability of cannabis-based products that are both truly water-soluble and capable of remaining shelf-stable for a long enough time to make them market viable.

The ProVerde CSO explained, “The introduction of a new technology platform that can consistently produce the necessary ultra-low droplet size nanoemulsions required to deliver reliable shelf life of over 1 year, including resistance to freeze-thaw challenges, will be a pivotal inflection point and an explosive growth opportunity in the CBD and cannabis-derived products industry.”

That new technology is PBI’s UST platform, which uniquely combines extremely high pressures with intense shearing forces to break down CBD oil into droplets so small that the human body can effectively absorb the healing compound contained inside the oil at significantly higher rates.

Moreover, the nano-sized droplets are small enough that they resist coalescing into larger droplets again — a problem that creates that separation and settling you see in other emulsions like salad dressings or nut butters. Even with repeated freeze and thaw exposure, a time-honored test to determine long-term stability, PBI’s UST-prepared nanoemulsions don’t separate or degrade.

PBI’s innovative technology makes it possible to ship CBD-infused beverages worldwide and store them for extended periods of time without worrying about the product losing its potency and efficacy. As a result, consumers will have access to more effective, more precisely dosed CBD-infused beverages than ever before. PBI is partnering with industry leaders across the food and beverage space to release the breakthrough new CBD infusions onto the market before the end of 2021.