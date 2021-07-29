fbpx

EXCLUSIVE: Recreational Cannabis Delivery Reaches Grand Rapids, Michigan

byJavier Hasse
July 29, 2021 7:28 am
The city of Grand Rapids, Michigan is getting its first adult-use cannabis delivery service.

According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Lantern, an on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform, will debut in Grand Rapids this Thursday.

“After successfully launching in Detroit last year, and our expansion in Colorado and Massachusetts this year, we saw the appetite for on-demand, recreational cannabis delivery at an all-time high,” said Meredith Mahoney, president of Lantern. “We are hopeful that Grand Rapids will greet us with the same enthusiasm. We are thrilled to be able to partner with 3Fifteen and High Profile to help make legal cannabis more accessible to every type of consumer in the Grand Rapids market.”

Lantern first began serving consumers in Michigan in October of 2020 when it became the first platform to launch on-demand delivery in Detroit. Now, consumers in or near Grand Rapids can order products directly from LanternNow.com and have them arrive in under an hour.

All deliveries will be fulfilled by 3Fifteen and High Profile, allowing for access to high-quality cannabis products to even more Michigan consumers, especially those living in municipalities that opted out of permitting recreational provisioning centers – but can’t stop deliveries from neighboring districts.

