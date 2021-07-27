fbpx

Hub International Insurance Co. Launches Health Benefits Program For Cannabis Organizations

byJavier Hasse
July 27, 2021 1:23 pm
Hub International, a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, developed a new, exclusive and unique health benefits captive program for cannabis organizations that are interested in a sustainable way to manage risk and cost. 

“The captive [program] is for clients who desire greater control of their employee health benefits." Jay Virdi, chief sales officer of HUB Cannabis Practice told Benzinga.

“If clients are looking for more flexibility, transparency, claims cost control, reduced fixed costs on health benefits, renewal stability and/or to gain market leverage, this captive strategy is right for them,” Virdi added. 

Cannabis organizations must have more than 50 insured employees with stable claims experience and a predictable cash flow to be eligible for the offering.

Photo: Ulises Baga on Unsplash

