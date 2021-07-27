Canopy Growth Launches Mini Cannabis Flower Pre-Rolls For Those Who Do Not Want To 'Puff, Puff, Pass'

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) has expanded its pre-roll offering by launching two new product lines: Tweed Quickies and Ace Valley Pinners.

Tweed Quickies in 0.35 gram and Ace Valley Pinners in 0.3-gram offering both address a growing need for smaller joints among Canadian consumers.

A recent study by Dig Insights , commissioned by Canopy, revealed that traditional 0.5 gram joints are too big to enjoy in one sitting for many consumers.

The move represents Ace Valley’s first product launch after Canopy Growth purchased it in April. Ace Valley Pinners come in a pack of eight 0.3 gram joints in Kosher Kush (Indica), OG Melon (Sativa), and Great White Shark, which is the #1 CBD-dominant pre-roll in the category, according to Canopy's internal data.

The launch of Tweed Quickies, which contains ten 0.35 gram joints in two top-performing varietals – Green Cush and Afghan Kush – is the brand’s first new pre-roll offering this year.

“Knowing that people may not want to ‘puff, puff, pass’ again, these smaller pre-rolls designed for individual consumption will allow consumers to enjoy a pre-roll on their own or in a group setting,” Kelly Olsen, vice president of global flower business at Canopy Growth, said Tuesday.

The new product lines feature products that are the optimal size for a quicker shesh, which could be enjoyed on one’s own, as there's no need to share, or in a group setting.

“We’re evolving the meaning of what it means to share a joint – the perfect format for social occasions – and taking another step forward in our mission to deliver flower products rooted in consumer insights, purchases, and behaviors,” Olsen added.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash