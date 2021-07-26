Herbacée: The Nonalcoholic Cannabis-Infused Wine That Honors French-Inspired Blends You Need To Try

Cannabis and wine personality Jamie Evans, creator of the cannabis blog and lifestyle brand The Herb Somm, is lauching Herbacée, a nonalcoholic cannabis-infused wine that honors French-inspired wine blends.

Drawing inspiration from Bordeaux, Rhône, Provence, Champagne, Loire and France’s other famed regions, Herbacée showcases the art of blending. Translated as “Herbaceous” in French, this botanical beverage celebrates the flower and the vine.

Herbacée is set to launch in the California market in Fall of 2021 with a Sparkling Rosé version, a “South of France” inspired blend made primarily from Grenache, Mourvèdre and Cinsault.

This offering will first be available in single serve cans and four-packs. Jamie also plans to release Herbacée Sparkling Blanc in spring 2022 and as well as a line of still cannabis-infused wines and other wine-based elixirs available in both 750ml bottles and cans.

Courtesy photos.