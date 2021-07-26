Sundial Growers, MedMen, World Acceptance Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 26, 2021
GAINERS:
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed up 10.23% at $0.25
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 8.81% at $2.84
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 5.42% at $190.69
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.88% at $2.58
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed up 4.73% at $0.20
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 4.58% at $7.30
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMFF) shares closed up 3.87% at $0.23
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 2.82% at $0.21
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 2.81% at $3.66
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 2.61% at $0.82
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 22.45% at $0.27
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed down 20.56% at $3.71
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 8.86% at $9.26
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed down 8.55% at $0.07
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 7.64% at $0.08
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 7.36% at $0.16
- cbdMd. Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 5.77% at $2.45
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 5.62% at $0.39
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 4.65% at $0.82
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 4.04% at $9.98
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 3.9% at $0.90
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 3.84% at $0.63
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 3.46% at $0.24
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 3.43% at $0.03
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 3.4% at $0.07
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.