One Of The US' Top Alcohol Distributors Will Bring Joe Rogan's Favorite CBD Drink To 46 States

One of the United States’ largest alcohol distributors, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, has teamed up with Kill Cliff for a deal that will bring CBD beverages to retail stores in 46 states.

Kill Cliff's established e-commerce business and robust supply chain for CBD beverages make the distribution deal a big win for retailers, as the brand can scale quickly to meet demand and keep CBD drinks on the shelf, management assured.

Kill Cliff CBD beverages have experienced rapid growth since partnering with Joe Rogan to create his own flavor of the drink. The stand-up comedian, UFC commentator and host of a popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience created a spicy pineapple flavor with a kick, called The Flaming Joe.

Like all Kill Cliff CBD beverages, each can contains 25mg of broad-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD, B vitamins, electrolytes and plant extracts and all with no sugar or artificial flavors.

“Distribution has been one of the biggest challenges for the fledgling CBD beverage industry. The lack of it has fostered an extremely fragmented market and left retailers without a solution to serve all of their stores” says Kill Cliff CEO, John Timar.

“We’ve been very fortunate since launching Kill Cliff CBD drinks to have a robust online business to build our brand. However, we’ve encountered the same challenges as the rest of the industry, which is why we are so excited about the partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. They are one of the largest independent distributors in the US and have built an incredible capability to serve the needs of retailers at a national scale. We will be working closely together to drive innovation and pioneer this industry,” Timar added.

Earlier this year Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) also teamed up with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to distribute its CBD-infused beverages in the U.S.