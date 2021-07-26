Gage Growth Launches Berner's 'Cookies' Cannabis Brand In Canada

Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCPK: GAEGF) confirmed Monday it is launching its

popular cannabis brand Cookies to Canadian consumers for the first time.

Initially, Cookies treats will be available only in the province of Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store by the end of 2021. Later on, the Detroit, Michigan-based company plans to bring the brand to other provinces.

Gage will team up with Noya Cannabis Inc., a hydroponics production company, to introduce its hand-picked strains from rapper and entrepreneur Berner and his cultivation partner Jigga. Among those strains are Gary Payton, Georgia Pie, Medellin, Lions Mane, Soap, Cheetah Piss and Blanco.

In addition to iconic COOKIES strains, the partnership will also bring other COOKIES brands such as Lemonnade, Minntz, Runtz, Grandiflora, Powerzzzup, Run The Jewels and Collins Ave. to Canadian consumers. The company plans to open a Cookies retail store by the end of the year.

"For the past decade, I've put taste and experience first," COOKIES founder Berner stated. "I'm thrilled to work with Gage, a company that is just as passionate about our brand as we are, to provide Canadian consumers with some of the best flower and cannabis products available in the world. It feels good to be in a position to diversify the current flavor profile on the Canadian market, with a planned flagship store in Toronto, I think the Canadian connoisseur will be proud to have COOKIES. NOYA already has our standards dialed in as far as cultivation goes, so this should make a smooth and powerful introduction to the COOKIES brand in Canada."

The feeling is mutual, said Gage CEO Fabian Monaco.

"Working with Berner and his team to bring COOKIES to the Canadian market is validation of the painstaking processes we've developed at Gage," Monaco said. "The growth of the Canadian market creates more diverse and demanding consumers, and we're excited to bring one of the best-known cannabis brands in the world to customers across Canada."

Photo: Courtesy of Cookies