How One Cannabis Packaging Company Is Trying To Stop Ocean Plastic

byJavier Hasse
July 23, 2021 3:31 pm
How One Cannabis Packaging Company Is Trying To Stop Ocean Plastic

Dymapak, a manufacturer of child-resistant packaging solutions for a variety of applications and industries including cannabis, announced a partnership with social enterprise Plastic Bank to stop ocean plastic.

The partnership was first launched in June 2021 with client HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO), an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market.

The scale of the global packaging industry, with a market value expected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2027, leads to environmental challenges, but there are opportunities for sustainability progress. Through the partnership, 6,524,275 plastic bottles will not enter the ocean. 

Every product purchase will support the collection of ocean-bound plastic.

"Sustainability is core to our business and essential for environmental change," said Ross Kirsh, founder and CEO of Dymapak. "Dymapak's promise to 'Keep the Sea Plastic Free,' is leading the charge for child-resistant packaging solutions, ensuring sustainable, ethical business practice is available to our global partner network."

