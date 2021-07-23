Cannabis Influencer Jessica Golich To Release Book On Healing Through Plant Medicine

Cannabis influencer Jessica Golich is set to make her debut as an author with her upcoming release, “Opening The Cosmic Doors: A Healing Human Journey Through Plant Medicine.”

Throughout the book, Jessica takes readers through sharp, potent poetry describing how she has used plant medicine to realign her brain chemistry after many years of being misdiagnosed with ADHD.

Jessica explores the painful experiences that led to her awakening as a self-empowered individual. Having used plant medicine for fitness, health and wellness purposes, Jessica also sheds light on the multitude of benefits she has derived from being an avid, daily cannabis user.

“Writing and self-publishing my first book has been one of my most meaningful experiences as an Entrepreneur. We live in the Digital Age where anyone has the accessibility to share their art with the world through so many mediums; this is the first of many books that I will publish throughout my career. I’m happy that the first revolves around the plant that has revived my heart,” Golich told Benzinga.

