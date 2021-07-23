Watch Planet 13's CEO & Matt Hawkins From Entourage Effect Capital At Benzinga Cannabis Hour 7/21

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Thursday's show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse invited Larry Scheffler, CEO of Planet 13 (NYSE:PLNHF)

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOEU)

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE:ISH)

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Greeen Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII)

RYAH Group (CSE:RYAH)

CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.