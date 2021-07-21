fbpx

Michigan Gets New Weed Strains Thanks To A Redemption Cannabis-Rair-Luxury Loud Partnership

byJavier Hasse
July 21, 2021 1:50 pm
Michigan-based Redemption Cannabis announced upcoming partnerships with growers 

Rair and Luxury Loud, which will bring several new strains under the Redemption brand name to the Great Lake State.

Rair, a Jackson-based aeroponic grow operation, will supply Redemption's new Mimosa and Orange Daiquiri strains.

Luxury Loud, a Detroit-based grower that prides itself on sourcing hard-to-find plant genetics and growing them to exacting standards, will provide its Runtz, Mochi and Gushers strains.

“The Michigan cannabis consumers have the experience to know that it's the local, independent operators that are growing the top-shelf products,” said Redemption CEO Ryan Basore. 

“Luxury Loud and Rair have made names for themselves both for the quality of their flower as well as their integrity as business operators because their passion for the cannabis plant and for criminal justice reform shows through in everything they do.”  

Ten percent of every Redemption product purchase helps support people who have been harmed by cannabis prohibition. Consumers can expect to see Redemption-branded Rair and Luxury Loud flower on provisioning center shelves by the end of July. 

 

