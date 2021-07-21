New Cannabis Products: Three Beverages To Chill Out This Summer

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Artet Aurora

The non-alcoholic cannabis-infused apéritif brand Artet has partnered with the sparkling hemp, non-alcoholic brand Aurora Elixirs to release a limited-edition sparkling hemp apéritif just in time for summer.

The sparkling Mediterranean Citrus & Chamomile apéritif contains 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp, is zero-proof and non-psychoactive. Using whole-plant extracts and modern alchemy, the collaboration celebrates plant-forward mixology.

This is the first collaboration between Aurora, known for its sparkling whole-plant-infused refreshers and cannabis-infused apéritif brand, Artet. As Artet’s flagship bottle and ready-to-drink cans are only available in California, this partnership with Aurora allows fans of Artet to purchase the sparkling aperitif anywhere in the US.

Like all of Aurora and Artet’s drinks, the collaboration beverage is naturally gluten-free, low in sugar and calories and contains no artificial ingredients.

“Artet is a beverage company first and foremost committed to using high-quality ingredients and crafting unique flavor profiles, so Aurora’s impressive work with hemp and now hops really stuck out to us. The Mediterranean Citrus and Chamomile Artet x Aurora spritz is a delicious celebration of the growing role we believe cannabinoids will continue to play in shaping the future of drinking culture,” Xander Shepard, co-founder of Artet, told Benzinga.

Liquid Leaf

Nirvana Group, a vertically integrated cannabis company in Oklahoma, has launched a new beverage line, Liquid Leaf, across the state.

Formulated by food and cannabis industry veterans and Liquid Leaf Partners Ethan Morries and Deidra Blossom, Nirvana Group’s Liquid Leaf is a line of cannabis-infused beverages designed to maximize flavor and bioavailability.

There are currently three flavors available:

Fruit Punch (100 mg THC)

Golden Pineapple (100 mg THC)

Grape (100 mg THC)

New flavors and formulations are in development, including 1000mg THC drinks, carbonated sodas, and seltzers.

Life H2O

Cannabis beverage company Keef Brands launched a new line of purpose-driven beverages with alternative cannabinoids THCv, CBG and CBN.

The product line is now available in Colorado, with launches into additional states scheduled later this year.

An expansion of Keef Brands’ low-calorie and low-sugar Life H2O beverage line, the three new flavors and formulations highlight THCv, CBG and CBN. The new formulations of Keef Life H2O are still infused with the phenome specific cannabis strains with which the line was originally developed, but now contain these added cannabinoids alongside the THC to further their functional purposes.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

