NFL Hall Of Famers Calvin Johnson And Rob Sims Join Eaze, Kiva And Mary's Medicinals In Donating $25,000 To Detroit Homegrown Fund

Primitiv cannabis co-founders and retired NFL stars Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims have teamed up with cannabis delivery service Eaze and edibles brands Kiva Confections and Mary's Medicinals to donate $25,000 to the Detroit Homegrown Fund.

The initiative seeks to support those who have been negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition and provide social equity education.

"The Detroit Homegrown Fund was put into place to support social equity for those who are looking for a voice in the cannabis sector, and we are passionate about supporting these important initiatives," Johnson explained.

"Anything we can do to give back in a meaningful way is important to us," Sims said, adding that he, like Johnson, made the Detroit area his home after retiring from the NFL.

Robin Schneider, executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, explained that the donation will provide start-up capital to Detroit entrepreneurs who have faced challenges imposed by cannabis prohibition.

"This is an honorable demonstration of voluntary corporate responsibility and community reinvestment," Schneider said, expressing his hopes that every cannabis company in Michigan will follow suit.

Rogelio Choy, CEO of Eaze, which recently launched its "first-of-its-kind shoppable" app for iPhone users, said he is proud to join these famous athletes in supporting Detroit's social equity goals.

"Championing social equity and BIPOC brands is fundamental to how Eaze does business, and we look forward to expanding customer access to these important products across Michigan," Choy said.

Both Brian Jansen, president of BellRock Brands, Inc., the parent company of Mary's Medicinals, and Kiva co-founder Kristi Knoblich Palmer say they too are thrilled to be part of the program.

The initiative "not only creates new opportunities for worthy entrepreneurs, it also strengthens the diversity of the market as a whole," Knoblich Palmer said.

Homegrown Detroit's Cannabis Grow Workshop In Partnership With Mission Dispensaries

In May, Homegrown Detroit kicked off a collaboration with 4Front Ventures Corp.'s (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF) cannabis brand Mission Dispensaries.

The partnership seeks to promote equitable access to the cannabis industry.

Mission Dispensaries, as well as Terrapin Care Station, Viola Brands and Aunt Sparkies

sponsored a live-stream cannabis grow seminar at 4Front's Om of Medicine retail location in Ann Arbor on May 16. The seminar featured cannabis geneticist and pioneering grower DJ Short, who shared some valuable insight into cultivation with Homegrown Legacy Detroiters.

Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash