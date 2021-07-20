Cannabis Brand Gage Growth Is Booming In Michigan, Partners With Pure Beauty

Cannabis brand Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE), also known as Gage Cannabis, is teaming up with Pure Beauty to launch a new line of cannabis products in Michigan.

The move follows the company's recent announcement that it's partnering with Grammy award and Golden Globe award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand "Khalifa Kush" to develop and launch a line of premium cannabis products.

Under the five-year partnership with the California-based boutique cannabis brand, Gage agreed to be the exclusive producer, processor, wholesaler and retailer of Pure Beauty branded products in the Great Lake State.

The product line will feature a wide range of cannabis products, including flower, a full range of pre-rolls, extracts, beverages and edibles – all available at Gage branded retail locations.

"Our mission is to bring unique, high-quality products to market while being mindful of the social and environmental implications intrinsic to the cannabis industry," Imelda Walavalkar, CEO of Pure Beauty, said Tuesday. "As a brand that cares deeply about art and culture, we felt very aligned with Michigan's distinct and thriving culture, specifically with Gage, who we find to be among the best cultivators and operators in the nation."

Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage, shares Walavalkar's enthusiasm.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with one of the top brands in cannabis," he said, emphasizing that "brand recognition is key to winning in the cannabis industry."

Gage Growth debuted on the Canadian Securities Exchange earlier this year.

The Green Market Report Cannabis Company Index recently added Gage Growth for the third quarter, alongside other five cannabis companies, due to generating $17.6 million in revenue during the first quarter and a 1,972% year-over-year growth in revenue that hit $39.9 million in 2020.

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash