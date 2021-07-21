How To Increase Customer Satisfaction With Your Dispensary Decor

This article was originally published on Goldleaf, and appears here with permission.

Introduction

We’re in an exciting moment. A majority of Americans have realized that cannabis ought to be legalized. And more and more states have decided to embrace legalization.

Places like your dispensary wouldn’t exist without the progress made in recent decades.

And, as a dispensary owner passionate about cannabis, you understand that your patients and customers have a choice of where they can obtain their cannabis. After all, it’s doubtful that you’re the only game in town.

What are the factors that make your customers and patients choose your dispensary?

Excellent products

Caring and knowledgeable budtenders and staff

A safe environment

Reasonable prices

Naturally, those are all givens. But what about your dispensary’s decor? Could you imagine a steady flow of customers in your dispensary if it were completely devoid of any decoration?

You’d have to be the only game in town then. And even if that were the case, many of your customers and patients would still find your dispensary’s Spartan aesthetics odd.

Because cannabis is such a competitive space, it’s essential to take your dispensary design into consideration. If you want your dispensary to be successful (or continue to be successful), it’s imperative that your patients and customers feel welcome, confident in their purchasing decisions, and that the entire experience in your dispensary is a memorable one.

Read on to discover how the right dispensary decor ideas can aid you in all those objectives.

Dispensary Display Ideas To Facilitate Conversations and Educate Your Customers

One of the most effective methods to engage with your customers is by decorating your dispensary with informative, cannabis-related posters. This type of dispensary decor spurs on important conversations about cannabis. Best of all, this kind of dispensary display information serves as an icebreaker for both your budtenders and patients/customers.

A major reason why it’s so important to have these posters as part of your dispensary or doctor’s office decor is because of the service that you are providing. Patients and customers trust your dispensary and budtenders for their needs. Assuredly, you want to help them to the fullest extent of your ability. But sometimes it can be difficult to gauge if you’re doing more than just selling cannabis.

Are you truly impacting people’s lives and health outcomes for the better?

Are they truly receiving what they need to address their maladies?

Are they informed about cannabis and what it can (and cannot) do for them?

Of course, dispensary owners aim to share information with their customers to help them make informed decisions. Rare is the dispensary without handouts, product promo cards, or other cannabis-oriented marketing materials.

However, if you choose a dispensary design centered on prints, key information about cannabis becomes more accessible to your customers and patients. If for no other reason than their size alone, infographic posters transmit essential facts about cannabis more efficiently than the alternatives.

Beyond transmitting information in a digestible manner, posters are also an environmentally-responsible choice.

Dispensary display ideas that are consumables, like promo cards or handouts, will be thrown away. Even if most are recycled, there is still a ton of waste that’s produced through the generation and dissemination of those types of dispensary decor ideas. Effective prints can be used as part of your doctor’s office decor for years, informing tens of thousands of patients while benefiting our planet in the process.

And let’s face it, most people who shop at your dispensary don’t know everything there is to know about cannabis. Some may barely know anything about cannabis, other than they find using it to be a pleasant experience or they’ve heard it might be good for their medical symptoms. And even your customers who are better informed about cannabis may not have all that information committed to memory.

Having functional charts and infographics (that are also aesthetically pleasing) as part of your dispensary display information allows budtenders to talk about topics with a visual aid. It also allows customers to “jog their memory” or reference information while they wait. This means that your customers will have better experiences with cannabis. And those positive experiences will be associated with your dispensary.

Which Type of Posters Work Best?

You’re aware that the right dispensary decor can aid in producing better experiences for your customers. But what type of posters should be part of your dispensary design plans?

We believe that the best type of posters to educate your customers are those inspired by the minimalist style associated with the Bauhaus art movement and Scandinavian design principles. Mark Schenker of Creative Market perhaps expressed it best:

“One of the mottos of Bauhaus was the famous line, form follows function, which stresses that any design should put a priority on usability and any aesthetic considerations should come in second.”

And we’re not the only ones who ascribe to that belief. Apple, Bosch, and many other leading companies have produced exemplary results by adhering to this principle.

It has been shown that this clean and minimalist aesthetic is the most effective way to communicate information and ideas. According to Eric Dontigney of The Houston Chronicle:

“Minimalist ads often prove memorable, in part, because they tend to capture our attention. The bare bones nature of the ads allows designers to manipulate the negative space in a way that draws the viewer’s eyes to the key image or message. Where a viewer of a more cluttered ad might spend a fraction of a second on each element, the viewer of a minimalist ad spends the entire time focused on the single message, often a logo and tagline. This additional focused time combined with the surprise the simple ads evoke likely improves recall of the brand later.”

In addition to a preference for minimalism, customers are often suspicious of promotional materials that are too heavily branded. This is because marketing materials tied directly to products are often perceived as filled with biased or skewed information. And that’s why Goldleaf’s prints take an unbiased approach, laying out the science behind cannabis without unnecessary fluff or excessive branding.

A Helpful Tip on Dispensary Decor

If you want to make your dispensary display information look more thoughtful and congruent, then you’ll want to find pieces that work together in series. Some of the factors you should consider are:

Do the posters share similar design principles?

Do the posters share similar color harmonies?

Do the posters share similar typefaces?

Conveniently enough, Goldleaf designs most of our collection with these questions in mind!

Conclusion

Simply put, Goldleaf’s line of infographics make excellent additions to any dispensary. They’re educational, aesthetically pleasing, and certain to spark conversations.

If you’d like to brainstorm dispensary display ideas, then click here to explore Goldleaf’s choice of infographics.