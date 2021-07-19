New Cannabis Products From The Parent Company And Caliper CBD: Stick It To The Man With These Stick-Shaped Releases

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Let's Start With Caliva Flowersticks

Caliva Flowersticks are the latest product from The Parent Company (OTC:GRAMF), brought to consumers in collaboration with Omura.

Caliva Flowersticks use Omura’s “heat-not-burn” technology to provide users with a device that allows them to enjoy full-spectrum terpenes and cannabinoids conveniently. From farm to flowerstick, Caliva Flowersticks offer premium 100% whole flower cannabis that contains no trim or chemical additives.

Each pack comes with 12 flowersticks that are pre-filled, perfectly dosed and biodegradable. Caliva Flowersticks are available in three of The Parent Company’s most popular Caliva strains – Alien OG, Sour Diesel Lemon Kush and Watermelon Sorbet (Limited Edition), all of which are crafted with care by the award-winning Caliva Cultivation team.

Caliper Swiftsticks

Caliper launched a limited-edition, lemonade flavor version of its popular Swiftsticks product.

Each Caliper Swiftsticks packet contains exactly 20mg of CBD, so consumers know exactly how much CBD they are consuming, and they are THC-free, GMO-free and vegan. Caliper’s refreshing new lemonade flavor joins a current Swiftsticks flavor line-up including lemon-lime, mixed berry and cool mint.

“As we all know, 2020 gave us plenty of lemons and Caliper decided to take advantage of the lemons and make lemonade,” said Missy Bradley, marketing director of Caliper CBD. “Lemonade is often thought of as the official drink of summer, so we felt it would be fitting to give our customers that refreshing flavor in portable CBD stickpacks to bring along on all of their summer adventures.”

Courtesy photos.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: