fbpx

QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

C21 Investments, 1933 Industries And Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On June 16, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
July 16, 2021 6:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
C21 Investments, 1933 Industries And Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On June 16, 2021

GAINERS:

LOSERS: 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

World Acceptance, Cresco Labs And TerrAscend Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 15, 2021

GAINERS: Benchmark Botanics (OTC: BHHKF) shares closed up 247.25% at $0.14 read more

General Cannabis, MariMed & Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 13, 2021

GAINERS: CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed up 17.02% at $0.55 read more

Rhinomed, Zelira And Alcanna Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 12, 2021

GAINERS: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 40.89% at $12.89 read more

Aleafia, Khiron & Sundial Growers Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 8, 2021

GAINERS: Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 10.54% at $2.62 read more