Cannabis Co. Sparc Acquires Female-Focused Queer-Led Brand Besito

byJavier Hasse
July 16, 2021 1:31 pm
Sparc, one of San Francisco’s oldest and largest vertically integrated cannabis operators, recently announced the acquisition of besito, a women-founded and queer-led cannabis company with a mission to make premium weed products and a space for women, BIPOC and the LGBTQIA+ community in the industry.

Maggie Connors, founder and CEO of besito, joined Sparc’s executive team as vice president of brand and marketing. In her new role, Maggie will lead the company’s marketing and sales strategies for its portfolio of brands, which includes Marigold and Farm Direct.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Maggie as an accomplished founder to our executive team as we continue scaling our vertical business in California,” said Erich Pearson, CEO of Sparc. “Besito is a natural fit within our family of brands, committed to both quality and advocacy, and the integration will immediately add accretive value to our emerging products business.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

